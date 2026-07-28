Make memories at Kansas City-area state parks and historic sites

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 27, 2026 – Missouri State Parks invites visitors to explore the Kansas City area this month with a full calendar of summer programs, guided hikes and family-friendly activities.

Sundays, Aug. 2, and 16, at 9:30 a.m. – Yoga in the Park at Knob Noster State Park.

Yoga in the Park with Suzy Latare is back at Knob Noster State Park in 2026. These free classes are scheduled for the first and third Sunday of each month through October. Classes begin at the Clearfork Shelter at 9:30 a.m. at 873 SE 10, Knob Noster. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to register. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel, as well as water, sunscreen and insect repellent.



Yoga in the Park with Suzy Latare is back at Knob Noster State Park in 2026. These free classes are scheduled for the first and third Sunday of each month through October. Classes begin at the Clearfork Shelter at 9:30 a.m. at 873 SE 10, Knob Noster. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to register. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel, as well as water, sunscreen and insect repellent. Junior Naturalist Programs at Big Lake State Park

Big Lake State Park has several events planned throughout the month. Join the park team for one or all events! Big Lake State Park is located at 204 Lake Shore Drive in Craig. Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. – Help, I’m Lost.

Don’t get lost in the outdoors! Come learn how to use an orienteering compass. We will learn how to use the compass, and then we will try to complete a trail course by using the compass. See who can complete the course in the fastest time. Sunday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. – PooDunit at Big Lake State Park.

Come find out what animals have been walking around the lake, the forest or even your backyard. Participants will look at the different kinds of animal tracks and scat they leave behind. Come have some stinky fun! Sunday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. – What’s Flying around Big Lake?

How do bird fly? What do they eat? Let’s see what you can find out! Participants will use binoculars to see what’s flying around and build a birdhouse to take home. Sunday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. – Frogs, Frogs, Everywhere!

Check out the frogs that live in the Big Lake area. Go on a frog walk and then participate in a frog jumping contest. It will be hopping at the lake! Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. – WHO’S There?

Participants will learn about where owls live, what they eat and how they hunt. Dissect an owl pellet to take home. Finish the night by practicing calling an owl into the area.



Big Lake State Park has several events planned throughout the month. Join the park team for one or all events! Big Lake State Park is located at 204 Lake Shore Drive in Craig. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m. – The Legacy of Missouri’s One-Room Schools at Watkins Woolen Mill state Park and Historic Site.

David Burton will present this program in the visitor center at 26600 Park Road N, in Lawson. He will discuss the legacy of the state’s one-room schools, followed by a rare look inside the historic octagonal Franklin School, across the railroad tracks from the visitor center. The event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.



David Burton will present this program in the visitor center at 26600 Park Road N, in Lawson. He will discuss the legacy of the state’s one-room schools, followed by a rare look inside the historic octagonal Franklin School, across the railroad tracks from the visitor center. The event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required. Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. – The Victorians Meet Social Media at Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and Historic Site.

Drama, sitcoms, social commentary and on-the-scene reporting…the stereoscope delivered all of it. Meet inside the visitor center at 26600 Park Road N in Lawson to learn about the Victorian’s version of social media.



Drama, sitcoms, social commentary and on-the-scene reporting…the stereoscope delivered all of it. Meet inside the visitor center at 26600 Park Road N in Lawson to learn about the Victorian’s version of social media. Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. – Guided Hike on Spirit Trail at Knob Noster State Park.

Join park team members on a guided hike on Spirit Trail. Spirit Trail connects Knob Noster State Park to the city of Warrensburg. Hikers will depart from the park’s WPA Shelter. The hike will be relatively easy, covering approximately one mile on flat terrain. Along the way, there may be opportunities to see deer, squirrels, birds and other wildlife. Everyone is welcome; however, children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and pets must be kept on a leash. Participants should dress for the weather and bring snacks, water and insect repellent. The hike is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 SE 10, Knob Noster.



Join park team members on a guided hike on Spirit Trail. Spirit Trail connects Knob Noster State Park to the city of Warrensburg. Hikers will depart from the park’s WPA Shelter. The hike will be relatively easy, covering approximately one mile on flat terrain. Along the way, there may be opportunities to see deer, squirrels, birds and other wildlife. Everyone is welcome; however, children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and pets must be kept on a leash. Participants should dress for the weather and bring snacks, water and insect repellent. The hike is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 SE 10, Knob Noster. Saturday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Natural Dyes that Make You Want to Dye at Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and Historic Site.

Stop by the heirloom garden and the back porch of the Watkins house for a program that’s to dye for! Park team members and volunteers will be demonstrating how to make dyes from common plants and other natural materials. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and Historic Site is located at 26600 Park Road N in Lawson.

The primary source of funding for the state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit Missouri State Parks Events For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit Missouri State Parks. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.



