The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) is currently offering free Mosquito Dunks to Durham County households, while supplies last. Mosquito Dunks are a safe preventative tool to control mosquito populations around the home. Each Dunk contains Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis), a naturally occurring bacterium found in soils that kills mosquito larvae but is harmless to pets, bees, fish, birds, and other wildlife. Dunks control mosquito larvae for up to 30 days when placed into standing water.

Dunks will be provided in packs of six, limit one pack per household. To pick up a pack of Dunks, visit the Durham County Human Services Building’s Environmental Health Division front desk – located at 414 E. Main St., Durham, NC, 27701, Clinic 25 – Monday-Friday, 8:30AM-5:00PM. Dunks are available to any Durham County household, on a walk-in basis, while supplies last. The household address must be provided at the time of pickup.

“Everyone can take simple steps to reduce mosquito populations, as well as the risk of contracting the diseases they carry,” said Chris Salter, Environmental Health Division Director. “Eliminating standing water in containers, toys, equipment, and tarps around their home can make a big difference. Remember, tip-n-toss whenever possible. For standing water that cannot be drained or dumped, dunks are an effective alternative.”

For questions about picking up the Mosquito Dunks, contact the DCoDPH Environmental Health Division, 919-560-7800.