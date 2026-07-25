From the Desk of the County Manager, July 24, 2026

Greetings, Durham:

On July 26, 2026, our nation marks 36 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law on July 26, 1990. North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has proclaimed July 26 as Americans with Disabilities Act Day in North Carolina. As your local government, Durham County has a direct role in carrying out the promise of the ADA, in how we design our facilities, deliver our programs, and communicate with the community. This week, we recognize that responsibility and share what it means for the residents we serve.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 1 in 4 U.S. adults lives with some type of disability. Its 4 titles of protection, covering Employment, Public Services, Public Accommodations, and Telecommunications, continue to shape how Durham County serves its residents today.

What the ADA Means for Durham County Residents

The ADA applies to Durham County government directly under Title II, which requires that our programs, services, and activities be accessible to people with disabilities. In practice, that touches nearly every part of County government that residents interact with. County facilities are maintained with accessible entrances, restrooms, parking, and signage. Residents seeking services through Social Services, Health, and Public Safety can request effective communication access, including interpreters and alternative formats. Elections and public meetings are held with accessibility in mind so residents can participate fully in County government.

“Durham County is committed to honoring the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by complying with it and being sensitive to the needs of our citizens and employees,” said Attorney Marie Inserra, Durham County's EEOC and ADA Compliance Officer. “Durham County’s work includes Durham County ‘s continuing accessibility of our websites and public buildings. We will provide an American Sign Language interpreter for meetings when requested in advance. For me, it has been a privilege to be part of this rewarding work in my capacity as ADA coordinator and Counsel.”

Recognizing the Work Being Done

This week, we acknowledge the County staff and community advocates who make accessibility part of their everyday work, from those maintaining accessible routes and facilities, to those processing accommodation requests, to those making sure County communications work for everyone. This work often happens quietly, but it's foundational to how the County serves the public. We also recognize the residents and advocates in our community who continue to push for a more accessible Durham County, and whose voices help shape better services for everyone.

If You Need to Request an Accommodation

If you are a resident who needs an accommodation to access a County program, service, or meeting, we encourage you to reach in advance so County staff can assist you. If you believe a County program or service is not accessible to you, please share that feedback directly with the appropriate department. For web accessibility questions or feedback, you can reach Durham County’s Web Accessibility Coordinator through the County’s Accessibility (ADA) page at dconc.gov. Please read Governor Stein's full ADA Day proclamation for the state’s official recognition of this milestone. For a plain language overview of what the ADA requires of local governments, ada.gov offers helpful guides for the public.

Accessibility isn't a one-time achievement.

It’s an ongoing commitment that shows up in the details: a ramp that’s kept clear, a document that’s readable by screen readers, a public meeting where everyone can participate. As we mark this anniversary, Durham County remains committed to making sure every resident can fully take part in the life of our community.

Until next week,

Claudia Hager

Durham County Manager