From the Desk of the County Manager, July 17, 2026

Greetings, Durham!

I am Derek Bowens, Director of Elections for the Durham County Board of Elections, and I am honored to serve as this week’s guest columnist.

Elections are fundamental to our democracy. As our nation marks the 250th anniversary of its founding, we are reminded of how essential voting is to the democratic process. Through elections, we choose leaders who hear our voices and advocate for the well‑being of our families and communities. Beyond casting a ballot and participating in voter education, registration, and mobilization efforts, there are meaningful ways each of us can support our local election process.

One of the most critical groups ensuring smooth and secure elections is our Precinct Officials, who serve during the early voting period and on Election Day. These dedicated Durham residents play key roles in protecting our democracy at polling places across the county. They are the individuals who greet you, check you in, verify your registration, monitor activity inside the polling location, answer general questions, troubleshoot challenges, and provide additional assistance to voters as requested.

Precinct officials are the backbone of our election operations. They arrive early to set up, maintain order throughout the day, and ensure the integrity of the election process in accordance with federal and state laws. Their commitment is evident, as they take pride in their service and understand the importance of administering elections accurately, professionally, and with care.

David K. Boone, Chairman of the Durham Board of Elections, states:

“Ensuring we have an adequate number of precinct officials to serve in our polling places is critical to providing superior election administration services to our constituents. We encourage all eligible residents to respond to our call to facilitate the voting process for your neighbors, colleagues, and friends.”

Apply Today and Get Involved, Students, Too!

As we approach the General Election on November 3, 2026, we need more residents to step forward and serve as Precinct Officials. These paid positions, available for both Early Voting and Election Day, offer a unique opportunity to support the electoral process, which is foundational to our system of government.

Did you know the Board of Elections also offers paid opportunities for Student Election Assistants? Eligible students must be 17 years old by Election Day, be U.S. residents, and have a stellar academic record at their school. Student Assistants work alongside Precinct Officials and gain hands‑on experience in election administration. Participation requires permission from both a parent or guardian and a school principal or director.

More information and the application are available on the Durham County Board of Elections website. All precinct officials receive comprehensive training and resources to ensure they are prepared and confident in their roles facilitating the voting process.

If you are interested, please reach out to the Board of Elections Office at 919-560-0700 with any questions. We encourage you to share this opportunity with eligible family, friends, colleagues, and anyone who may be an excellent fit for this vital service.

You can also visit us in person at the Durham County Board of Elections headquarters, located at 3825 S. Roxboro Street, Suite 101, off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Thank you, Durham, for your continued investment in our community and our democracy.

With gratitude,

Derek L. Bowens

Director of Elections