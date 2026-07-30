ValidSoft Unveils Full AI Trust Intelligence Stack to Secure Humans & AI Agents from Identity Verification to Execution

New Framework Answers Three Vital Questions for Enterprise Interactions: Real Human? Right Human? Right Outcome?

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValidSoft, a global leader in voice biometrics and synthetic audio detection, today announced its comprehensive voice identity framework: The AI Voice Intelligence Platform™. Purpose-built to help organizations verify digital interactions involving both human users and AI agents, the multi-layered platform delivers end-to-end security designed to protect both human users and AI agents across every interaction—from initial contact to final execution.

As synthetic audio, voice clones, and autonomous AI agents transform digital channels, traditional security models are proving inadequate. ValidSoft bridges critical enterprise gaps by systematically answering three vital questions across every interaction: Is it a Real Human? Is it the Right Human? And is it the Right Outcome?

"Organizations have spent years strengthening identity verification, but the threat landscape has evolved," said Pat Carroll, CEO at ValidSoft. "Today's challenge extends beyond determining whether someone is who they claim to be. Organizations also need confidence that an interaction is genuine and that any resulting action has been explicitly authorized. Our Trust Intelligence Stack brings these capabilities together to help organizations establish trust from the beginning of an interaction through to its intended outcome."

1. Real Human: Interaction Assurance at the Front Line

Synthetic speech, deepfake audio, and AI voice clones have reached a level of sophistication where even trained human ears are routinely deceived. The attack surface is no longer theoretical; it is real, operating at scale, and accelerating rapidly. Voice cloning tools that once required specialized technical expertise are now accessible to anyone with a smartphone and a few seconds of source audio, collapsing the barrier to synthetic fraud.

Detecting the machine is the essential first line of defense. ValidSoft’s Voice Verity® was built for this exact inflection point. Using real-time audio streaming analysis, Voice Verity® identifies deepfake, replay, and synthetic speech attacks with high accuracy. Operating passively and in real time across every channel, it requires no customer enrollment, stores no PII, and adds zero friction to legitimate caller experiences. Before any downstream security control can function, the enterprise must first verify whether an interaction is genuine.

Yet detecting synthetic speech is only the beginning. Fraud always adapts, and bad actors are increasingly exploiting vectors that do not require deepfakes: a real voice, used by the wrong person, or directed toward an unauthorized outcome.

2. Right Human: Moving Beyond Authentication Ceilings

Once a voice is confirmed human, the next requirement is verifying identity.

ValidSoft’s VoiceID™ delivers frictionless, passive voice biometrics across contact centers, IVRs, IVAs, Agentic Contact Centers, mobile, and digital channels. By matching unique voiceprints passively during natural conversation, VoiceID™ confirms identity without forcing users through easily compromised PINs, passwords, or knowledge-based questions. It supports active or passive enrollment and provides one-to-many identification against watchlists of known fraud actors.

However, identity verification has a clear ceiling: Authentication is not authorization. Identity is not consent. Presence is not mandate. Confirming who someone is does not prove that the action they are requesting is legitimate—a distinction that sophisticated fraud routinely exploits to cost enterprises billions annually.

3. Right Outcome: Intent Assurance & Transaction Binding

The final layer guarantees that the requested outcome itself is authorized, contextual, and attributable.

Fraud categories like Authorized Push Payment (APP) scams, social engineering, business email compromise, and duress pass every traditional identity check because a real, verified customer is speaking. The failure is not in identity verification; it lies in leaving the outcome unverified.

ValidSoft’s Voice MFA™ solves this by moving beyond session-level authentication to deliver true Intent Assurance. Voice MFA™ cryptographically links the verified voiceprint directly to the specific action requested at that exact moment. This produces an irrevocable, immutable, audit-grade record that establishes non-repudiation, giving enterprises permanent proof not just that a customer called, but precisely what transaction they authorized.

Securing the Horizon: Autonomous AI Agents

This distinction becomes critical as enterprises deploy autonomous AI agents. When a virtual assistant contacts enterprise systems on behalf of a customer, it carries valid credentials and passes deepfake checks. ValidSoft provides the missing governance framework to verify whether the agent's request falls within its delegated scope, remains current, and links back to explicit human consent.

ValidSoft COO, Alex Korff says “As AI agents become more capable of acting on behalf of customers and employees, organizations will increasingly need ways to verify not only identity but also delegated authority and authorized intent. We believe trust in AI-enabled interactions will depend on establishing an auditable chain that links every significant action back to a verified human authorization."

The Complete AI Voice Trust Layer

Attackers do not break robust controls; they route around missing ones. Partial trust is not security—it is exposure. ValidSoft’s unified stack combines:

• Voice Verity®: Interaction assurance (Is it a real human?)

• VoiceID™: Identity assurance (Is it the right human?)

• Voice MFA™: Authorization assurance (Is it the right outcome?)

ValidSoft stands alone as the only AI Voice Intelligence Platform capable of answering all three questions simultaneously across every interaction.

About ValidSoft

ValidSoft is the leading authority in AI-driven voice identity, providing mission-critical security infrastructure for the global AI voice economy. Trusted by highly regulated industries, ValidSoft combines deep speech science with privacy-first engineering to ensure that every voice interaction is both human and authorized.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.