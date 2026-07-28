ValidSoft VoiceID™ Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace to Secure the AI Voice Economy

Enterprises can now procure unified deepfake detection, voice identity, fraud intelligence, and transaction assurance on Google Cloud Marketplace.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As synthetic voice and deepfake-enabled fraud move from novelty to severe enterprise risk, voice can no longer be treated as a trusted channel by default. In contact centers, payments, customer service and emerging agentic AI workflows, a single voice interaction can initiate access, disclose sensitive information, issue a command or authorize a high-stakes financial outcome. ValidSoft is addressing this shift by bringing its specialized AI voice security layer to Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for organizations to establish: Real Human? Right Human? Right Agent? Right Outcome?

ValidSoft today announced that VoiceID™, powered by the ValidSoft Voice Intelligence Platform (VIP™), is available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This gives Google Cloud customers a streamlined procurement and billing path to ValidSoft’s unified deepfake voice detection, voice biometrics, fraud intelligence and transaction intent verification capabilities, while retaining the deployment flexibility required by their security, regulatory and operational environments.

A Unified Trust Layer for Human and Agentic Voice

VIP™ is designed to close the gap between detection, identity, authority and auditability. In both human and emerging agentic AI interactions, the platform helps enterprises determine whether a voice is human, whether the participant is authorized, and whether the requested action is securely linked to verified identity and intent.

• AI Voice Threat Detection: Real-time, streaming analysis to identify signals of synthetic, cloned, replayed or otherwise manipulated audio during live interactions.

• Real-Time Passive and active voice biometric authentication: Real-time, frictionless customer, agent and employee voice biometric verification. Privacy by design, 100% compliant with all major DPP jurisdictions including: BIPA, CCPA, GDPR, etc.

• Real-Time Risk and Fraud Intelligence: Low-latency risk scoring and identification of known fraudsters, suspicious behavior and attack patterns so organizations can detect and respond to risk during the interaction, not after the event.

• Privacy-First Architecture: Designed around privacy by design, encrypted voiceprints and minimization of sensitive data; ValidSoft does not require raw audio to be stored as part of the voiceprint.

• Enterprise Integration and Deployment Flexibility: API-driven deployment across contact center, CCaaS, UCaaS, mobile, web and digital channels, with architectures spanning cloud, on-premises and edge environments.

• Transaction Intent Verification: Cryptographic binding of a verified speaker’s identity and stated intent to a specific action or transaction, strengthening protection against social-engineering and Authorized Push Payment (APP) fraud scenarios while creating a stronger, auditable record for high-risk outcomes.

The availability of VoiceID™ on Google Cloud Marketplace provides a clear procurement path while delivering access to ValidSoft’s broader VIP™ architecture:

• VoiceID™: Passive and active voice biometric authentication for fast, frictionless customer and employee verification.

• Voice Verity®: Real-time synthetic voice and deepfake audio detection for AI-generated, cloned, replayed or manipulated voice attacks.

• Voice Fraud Detection: Identification of known fraudsters, suspicious behavior and attack patterns across the voice channel.

• VoiceMFA™ / See-Say®: Step-up identity assurance that can bind a verified speaker’s intent to a specific action, transaction or command.

• Analytics & Reporting: Operational, enrollment, fraud and risk reporting to support governance, model performance review and enterprise decision-making.

“Voice is fast becoming the command and control layer for digital commerce, customer service and agentic AI,” said Pat Carroll, CEO of ValidSoft. “Humans are speaking to AI, AI agents are speaking to humans, and increasingly agents will transact with other agents. In that world, recognizing a voice is no longer enough. Enterprises need to know: Is it a Real Human? Is it the Right Human? Is it the Right Agent? And is the Right Outcome authorized and provable? ValidSoft was built to provide that trust layer.”

By joining Google Cloud Marketplace, ValidSoft VoiceID™ fits directly into the billing and procurement workflows of global organizations. Combined with ValidSoft’s edge-first architecture, security teams in highly regulated sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications and critical infrastructure can deploy voice security where their business actually operates, rather than being forced into a cloud-only dependency.

ValidSoft VoiceID™, powered by VIP™, is available now on Google Cloud Marketplace. Organizations can view deployment options and technical details by visiting the ValidSoft listing on Google Cloud Marketplace.

About ValidSoft

ValidSoft is a leading AI voice security company providing mission-critical trust infrastructure for the global AI voice economy. The company combines deep speech science, privacy-first engineering, voice biometrics, synthetic voice detection, fraud intelligence and cryptographic intent binding to help enterprises establish trust in voice interactions across contact centers, digital channels, edge environments and AI-enabled workflows.

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