ValidSoft Launches Enhanced Voice Identity Platform (VIP™) to Secure the AI Voice Economy

ValidSoft Logo

VIP™ unifies real-time deepfake detection, voice biometric identity, and transaction-level intent binding to answer: Real human? Right human? Right outcome?

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As synthetic voice and deepfake-enabled fraud move from novelty to enterprise risk, voice can no longer be treated as a trusted channel by default. In contact centers, payments, customer service, and emerging agentic AI workflows, a voice interaction may now initiate access, disclose sensitive information, or authorize a financial outcome. ValidSoft’s enhanced Voice Identity Platform (VIP™) is designed to answer the three questions that now define trust in the voice channel: Is it a real human? Is it the right human? And is the intended outcome securely bound to that identity?

ValidSoft today announced an enhanced version of its Voice Identity Platform (VIP™), combining real-time synthetic voice detection, passive and active voice biometric authentication, fraud intelligence, and VoiceMFA™ (See-Say®) transaction/intent binding within a single enterprise architecture. VIP is built to operate in-channel and in real time, enabling organizations to verify the speaker continuously and unobtrusively while applying step-up assurance when a higher-risk action or transaction requires stronger proof.

Unlike point-in-time authentication or standalone deepfake detection tools, VIP is designed to close the gap between detection, identity, authority, and auditability. The platform helps enterprises determine whether a voice is human, whether it belongs to the authorized individual, and whether the requested action is provably linked to that identity and intent.

Key Platform Capabilities:

• AI voice threat detection: Analyzes live and recorded audio to identify signals consistent with synthetic, cloned, replayed, or otherwise manipulated voice.

• Real-time risk scoring: Provides low-latency streaming analysis so organizations can detect and respond to risk during the interaction, not after the event.

• Privacy-first architecture: Designed around privacy by design, encrypted voiceprints, and minimization of sensitive data; ValidSoft does not require raw audio to be stored as part of the voiceprint.

• Enterprise integration: API-driven deployment across contact center, CCaaS, UCaaS, mobile, web, and digital channels, with workflows that can support both passive authentication and active step-up verification.

• Defensibility and auditability: Supports evidentiary records, risk signals, and, where See-Say® is deployed, cryptographic binding of identity and intent to create a stronger audit trail for high-risk outcomes.

The enhanced VIP platform brings together ValidSoft’s core voice security capabilities:

• VoiceID™: Passive and active voice biometric authentication for fast, frictionless customer and employee verification.

• Voice Verity™: Real-time synthetic voice and deepfake audio detection for AI-generated, cloned, or manipulated voice attacks.

• Voice Fraud Detection: Identification of known fraudsters, suspicious behavior, and attack patterns across the voice channel.

• VoiceMFA™ / See-Say®: Step-up identity assurance that can bind a verified speaker’s intent to a specific action or transaction.

• Analytics & Reporting: Operational, enrollment, fraud, and risk reporting to support governance, model performance review, and enterprise decision-making.

“Voice is fast becoming the de-facto command/control layer for digital commerce, customer service, and agentic AI,” said Pat Carroll, CEO of ValidSoft. “That creates a new obligation for enterprises: they must know whether the speaker is human, whether it is the right human, and whether the requested action is authorized and defensible. VIP was built for that world - where identity, intent, and outcome must be verified in real time, in-channel, and with an audit trail that stands up to scrutiny.”

ValidSoft’s technology is deployed and evaluated by organizations in highly regulated sectors where voice interactions carry financial, operational, and reputational risk. The enhanced VIP platform is particularly relevant to banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, contact centers, and emerging AI-enabled service environments where unauthorized access or fraudulent authorization can have significant consequences. ValidSoft’s privacy-first (Zero PII – Personally Identifiable Information) architecture and patent-backed innovations are designed to enable enterprise-grade, friction-free, security.

Availability & Next Steps:

The enhanced ValidSoft Voice Identity Platform is immediately available and organizations seeking to secure the voice channel against synthetic audio, impersonation, and unauthorized actions can visit www.validsoft.com to request a briefing.

About ValidSoft:

ValidSoft is an AI voice security company providing enterprise-grade voice identity, synthetic voice detection, and transaction assurance solutions for highly regulated organizations and markets. The company combines deep speech science, privacy-first engineering, voice biometrics, deepfake detection, and cryptographic intent-binding capabilities to help enterprises establish trust in voice interactions across contact centers, digital channels, and AI-enabled workflows.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.