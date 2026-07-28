UM Portuguese Language Summer Programme concludes

MACAU, July 28 - The Department of Portuguese of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Macau (UM) held a closing ceremony for the 40th Portuguese Language Summer Programme. During the ceremony, participants showcased their learning outcomes through dance, music, and poetry recitation. Certificates were also presented to those who had successfully completed the three-week programme.

Over the course of the programme, around 400 participants from different parts of the world took part in language classes and cultural activities at UM. During the closing ceremony, participants of various proficiency levels shared their reflections on their academic and personal experiences.

Lin Xi, a participant from the Communication University of China, said that the programme had helped him strengthen his knowledge of Portuguese grammar and develop a better understanding of the cultural context. He also expressed hope to apply what he has learned to promote exchange between China and other countries and to share China’s stories with the world.

Feng Maomao, a participant from Beijing Foreign Studies University, described the programme as an immersive journey into the culture and literature of Portuguese-speaking countries, where she learned more about Brazilian popular culture and Portuguese folk dance. She added that the programme had opened ‘a new door to the world’ for her, broadening her horizons.

Li Qianyu, a participant in the advanced-level course, said that close readings of works by renowned Portuguese-language authors under the guidance of her instructor had deepened her understanding of Macao’s history and literature. She added that UM provides an excellent platform for intercultural exchange.

Huang Wai Kuan, who will begin his studies in UM’s Faculty of Law in the coming academic year, said that the need for proficiency in both Chinese and Portuguese in Macao’s legal profession inspired him to join the programme. With the support of his instructors and classmates, he gradually became proficient in basic Portuguese and discovered the unique charm of the Portuguese language in just three weeks.

The closing ceremony also featured a variety of performances that demonstrated the participants’ learning outcomes and passion for the culture of Portuguese-speaking countries. Under the guidance of instructor Mirandolina, the participants performed Portuguese folk dance. They also recited the poem ‘Orelhas’ (Ears) and sang the Portuguese songs ‘Não Precisa’ (No Need) and ‘Flor de Lis’ (Lily).

Programme coordinators Lu Chunhui and Tânia Ferreira noted that, in addition to language classes, this year’s Portuguese Language Summer Programme offered a wide range of cultural electives. These included Portuguese folk dance, Portuguese history and culture, Brazilian culture and the development of Brazilian literature, studies of literary giants such as Luís de Camões and Fernando Pessoa, poetry translation, Patuá, guided tours exploring Macao’s history and culture, CAPLE exam preparation, and sharing sessions by a professional interpreter. Designed to reflect both thematic and geographical diversity, the programme offered language classes at different proficiency levels to meet the needs of participants from a variety of backgrounds and stages of learning. This year’s summer programme was supported by the Macao Foundation.