LLŪM Surpasses $10 Billion in Client Revenue Managed for Contractors

LLŪM Company Logo

Construction accounting firm surpasses 1,000 companies served and $1 billion in active client revenue.

Our mission has always been to give contractors the financial clarity they need to grow confidently while eliminating the uncertainty that often comes with managing construction finances.” — Justin Atneyel, CEO of LLŪM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LLŪM, a construction-focused fractional CFO firm providing outsourced accounting , controller, and bookkeeping services, today announced significant company milestones that reflect nearly three decades of dedicated service to the construction industry. The firm has now served more than 1,000 construction companies, manages over $1 billion in active annual client revenue, and has supported more than $10 billion in cumulative client revenue since its inception. LLŪM currently partners with more than 150 active construction clients nationwide, providing specialized financial leadership that helps contractors improve profitability, strengthen cash flow, and make more informed business decisions.In addition to managing billions in contractor revenue, LLŪM has processed more than $700 million in financial transactions, giving the firm's accounting professionals firsthand experience with the financial complexities that construction businesses face every day.For more than 27 years, LLŪM has focused exclusively on serving construction companies. Rather than operating as a general accounting practice, the firm specializes in the unique financial challenges of commercial contractors, residential builders, specialty trades, developers, and other businesses throughout the built environment. This industry specialization allows LLŪM to provide construction CFO services alongside accounting systems, financial reporting, job costing, work in progress (WIP) reporting, cash flow forecasting, and fractional CFO solutions designed specifically for the construction industry. Construction accounting requires much more than traditional bookkeeping," said Justin Atneyel, CEO of LLŪM. "Every project, every contract, and every financial decision impacts profitability. Our mission has always been to give contractors the financial clarity they need to grow confidently while eliminating the uncertainty that often comes with managing construction finances."Unlike traditional accounting firms that serve multiple industries, LLŪM's team works exclusively within construction, allowing clients to benefit from proven financial processes built around contractor operations. The firm's services include outsourced accounting, controller services, fractional CFO leadership, financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, job costing, WIP reporting, cash flow management, and strategic financial planning.As construction companies continue adopting cloud technology and AI-powered financial systems, LLŪM continues investing in modern accounting solutions that improve reporting accuracy, streamline operations, and provide business owners with faster access to financial data for decision-making. The company recently expanded its technology capabilities through strategic AI initiatives designed specifically for construction accounting workflows.These milestones reflect LLŪM's continued commitment to helping construction companies build stronger financial foundations while supporting long-term growth and profitability.About LLŪMLLŪM is the largest outsourced accounting, controller, and fractional CFO firm that works exclusively with construction companies across the United States. With more than 27 years serving the construction industry, the firm has helped over 1,000 construction businesses, manages more than $1 billion in active annual client revenue, and has supported over $10 billion in client revenue since inception. LLŪM provides construction-specific accounting, job costing, WIP reporting, cash flow management, financial reporting, and strategic CFO services that help contractors build stronger, more profitable businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.