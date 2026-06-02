LLŪM Partners with Adaptive to Expand AI-Powered Construction Accounting Services

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Strategic Partnership Brings Advanced AI Systems to Contractors Nationwide

The goal is not to replace industry expertise. The goal is to strengthen it with better systems, better reporting, and faster access to accurate financial information.” — Justin Atneyel, CEO of LLŪM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LLŪM, the largest outsourced accounting service providers dedicated exclusively to construction companies worldwide, announced a strategic partnership with Adaptive to integrate AI-powered construction accounting systems into its outsourced accounting and fractional CFO services The partnership reflects LLŪM’s continued investment in construction-focused financial technology designed to improve job costing accuracy, WIP reporting, cash flow forecasting, financial visibility, and operational reporting for contractors across the United States.Adaptive is the agentic project accountant for construction, built to give CFOs, controllers, and accounting firms real-time visibility into every job. Purpose-built for the construction industry, the platform automates the financial workflows that have historically required teams chasing paper, phone calls, and spreadsheets, bringing financial clarity to the back office without requiring large system migrations.By integrating Adaptive’s AI-powered tools into its accounting workflows, LLŪM aims to help contractors improve financial reporting speed, reduce manual accounting bottlenecks, strengthen operational oversight, and gain clearer project-level financial visibility in real time.“Construction companies move fast, but many accounting systems still rely heavily on delayed reporting and manual processes,” said Justin Atneyel, President of LLŪM. “Our partnership with Adaptive allows us to continue modernizing construction accounting with AI-powered systems that help contractors make faster, more informed financial decisions while improving visibility across every project.”LLUM and Adaptive believe AI will continue reshaping the future of construction accounting by helping contractors reduce administrative burdens while improving operational and financial decision-making.“AI is becoming an important part of the future of construction finance,” added Atneyel. “The goal is not to replace industry expertise. The goal is to strengthen it with better systems, better reporting, and faster access to accurate financial information.”“Construction finance has been hard to get right because the information you need is scattered across the field, the back office, and multiple systems,” said Matt Calvano, co-founder and CEO of Adaptive. “LLŪM has spent decades building the kind of construction accounting expertise that is hard to replicate. Combining that with an AI platform built specifically to bring the numbers together in real time helps the industry close the gap between the field and the books.”To learn more visit https://llum.com/ and https://www.adaptive.build/ About LLŪMLLŪM is one of the largest outsourced accounting service providers focused exclusively on construction companies worldwide. Built on a 25+ year legacy originating with TAG in 1996, LLŪM provides outsourced accounting, bookkeeping, controller, and construction CFO services for contractors, builders, engineers, architects, and home service companies across the United States. The company combines deep construction industry expertise with modern financial systems to help contractors improve visibility, profitability, and long-term financial management.

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