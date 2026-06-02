Applied Communications Group Selected for Technology Infrastructure at New ECC Manufacturing Center

ACG Company Logo

Project Features Campus Security Enhancements, Access Control Expansion, and Wireless Clock Systems

We are excited to support Elgin Community College on this important educational project... to deliver the infrastructure that will help support the college’s students, faculty, and future growth.” — Michael Meilahn, President of Applied Communications Group

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applied Communications Group (ACG), a leading provider of low-voltage technology and integrated life safety systems throughout the Midwest, is proud to announce that it has been awarded multiple technology infrastructure scopes for the new Elgin Community College Manufacturing & Technology Center project.As part of the project, Applied Communications Group will provide the installation and integration of a Hanwha CCTV Camera Surveillance System, expansion of the existing S2 Access Control System, and expansion of the existing Primex Wireless Clock System.The new Manufacturing & Technology Center represents Elgin Community College’s continued investment in advanced educational facilities designed to support workforce development, manufacturing innovation, and hands-on technical training opportunities for students throughout the region.The CCTV camera installation scope includes advanced Hanwha Vision camera technologies featuring multi-directional cameras, vandal-resistant dome cameras, panoramic cameras, and intelligent 4K surveillance systems to enhance campus security and operational monitoring throughout the facility.Applied Communications Group will also expand the college’s existing S2 access control system with new control panels, card readers, monitored doors, request-to-exit devices, and integrated door position monitoring systems to support secure and efficient facility access management.Additionally, ACG will expand Elgin Community College’s existing Primex wireless clock system with the installation of 67 new wireless clocks and supporting wireless synchronization infrastructure throughout the new facility.“We are excited to support Elgin Community College on this important educational project,” said Michael Meilahn, President of Applied Communications Group. “Modern learning environments require secure, connected, and reliable technology systems. We are proud to deliver the infrastructure that will help support the college’s students, faculty, and future growth.”Applied Communications Group partners with schools, colleges, and organizations throughout the Midwest to deliver college access control systems and technology solutions that improve safety, communication, and campus operations. For more information, visit www.getacg.com About Applied Communications GroupApplied Communications Group is a low-voltage contractor in Chicago specializing in structured cabling, security, audio visual, fiber optics, access control, and CCTV solutions. Founded in 1997, the company designs and installs scalable communication infrastructure for commercial and industrial clients throughout the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.