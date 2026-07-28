Assisted Response TV™ Takes Deep Dive into Apalachee High School Shooting

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith Colt Gray, Apalachee High School Killer

As Killer Pleads Guilty, Georgia Sheriff Jud Smith Details Law Enforcement Response

These in-depth interviews like the one with Sheriff Smith help humanize otherwise unthinkable situations.” — Donna Krause, COO at Assisted Response

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s been almost two years since a troubled 14-year-old boy went on a shooting spree at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, killing two students, two faculty members and wounding nine other people.That suspect, now 16-year-old Colt Gray, has pleaded guilty to the deadly crime and will spend life in prison. A judge will decide this week whether he will have a chance at parole.In the meantime, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith is opening up about the law enforcement response he led on that horrific day in September, 2024. In an in-depth interview with Assisted Response TV™ (ARTV) Sheriff Smith called it one of the worst days of his life—especially when he had to tell family members that their loved ones had been killed.Sheriff Smith also praised first responders, who he said were outgunned by the suspect from the start. Gray allegedly fired 40 to 50 shots from a high-powered rifle as officers charged toward him with .45-caliber handguns. “Four could have easily been eight,” the Sheriff said of those killed. “Those officers were literally fighting the gates of hell with water pistols.”The interview with Sheriff Smith is the latest in a series of public safety awareness content on the recently launched ARTV and is now available for viewing.“Our goal is to bring the best in public safety awareness, tools and techniques to the forefront,” said Donna Krause, Chief Operating Officer at Assisted Response. “These in-depth interviews like the one with Sheriff Smith help humanize otherwise unthinkable situations. We thank Sheriff Smith and all the first responders who reacted so bravely in the face of such depravity at Apalachee High School."About ARTVAssisted Response™ TV (ARTV) is a public safety YouTube channel focused on active shooter prevention and mass shooting casualty mitigation. The channel is hosted by three-time Emmyaward-winner Mark Pettit and presented by ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions.About Assisted Response™Assisted Response™ is an active shooter detection platform powered by the patented 360 ProView EVO. The non-invasive, plug-and-play detection device is designed for venues of all sizes and doesn’t require integration into existing security infrastructure. The solution is not intended to replace active shooter training but rather to enhance situational awareness during critical moments. Designed for any environment where people gather, the system delivers verified, real-time alerts to improve response time in critical situations.For more information on the Assisted Response platform, visit https://assistedresponse.com

ARTV Interview with Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.