Margaritaville Resort Biloxi to Implement Assisted Response™ Active Shooter Detection Platform

This marks the first of what will be many commercial deployments of the Assisted Response™ platform.” — Nick Quave, CEO of ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions (AGDS) and Lodging & Leisure Investments , LLC today announced that Margaritaville Resort Biloxi will become the first venue in the United States to commercially deploy the Assisted Response ™ active shooter detection platform.The Margaritaville Resort Biloxi is considered one of the largest non-casino hotel developments on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, employing more than 600 people and welcoming thousands of guests from around the world each year.“This marks the first of what will be many commercial deployments of the Assisted Response™ platform,” said Nick Quave, CEO of ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions. “We are in various phases of implementation with other venues, which will be announced in the coming weeks and months.”Lodging & Leisure Investments is a Gulf Coast hospitality and entertainment company headquartered in Biloxi, with a portfolio that includes Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, White House Hotel, Hotel Legends, Centennial Plaza and the historic Markham Hotel in downtown Gulfport. The company specializes in hospitality development, tourism investment and the restoration of iconic Gulf Coast properties.Assisted Response™ is an active shooter detection platform powered by the patented 360 ProView EVO. The non-invasive, plug-and-play detection device is designed for venues of all sizes and doesn’t require integration into existing security infrastructure. The solution is not intended to replace active shooter training but rather to enhance situational awareness during critical moments. Designed for any environment where people gather, the system delivers verified, real-time alerts to improve response time in critical situations.Dozens of the ProView EVO devices will be installed across the property in Biloxi and will be monitored by a 24/7 Assisted Response™ support center in Atlanta.The family-friendly 23-story Margaritaville resort overlooking Deer Island and the Mississippi Sound features more than 370 spacious rooms and suites, a 55,000 sq. ft. family entertainment center, a rooftop water playground, and the Paradise Pier Fun Park.“The safety of our guests and team members remains a top priority,” said John Quave, Technology Director at Lodging & Leisure Investments, LLC. “We believe innovative technologies like Assisted Response™ can play an important role in supporting safety in all hospitality environments. We are proud to be the first venue to commercially deploy the platform.”About Alice Gunshot Detection SolutionsAGDS develops advanced detection solutions for a broad range of environments, including K-12 schools, universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, houses of worship, retail establishments, and government locations, where rapid recognition of violent incidents can save lives. AGDS emphasizes the importance of verified alerts and clear situational awareness to enhance response times and reduce uncertainty during critical moments and remains dedicated to the belief that safety should depend on precision, speed, and trust—not chance. For more information on the Assisted Response™ solution, visit https://assistedresponse.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.