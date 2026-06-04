Assisted Response™ TV Is Now On The Air

Mark Pettit, Host, Assisted Response™ TV

New YouTube Channel to Focus on Public Safety Awareness

Gone are the gatekeepers; organizations now have the power to become their own media companies.” — Mark Pettit, Host, Assisted Response™ TV

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions (AGDS) announced today the launch of Assisted Response ™ TV (ARTV), a YouTube Channel focused on public safety awareness and specifically preventing and mitigating mass shootings and active shooter situations. ARTV will feature interviews with a range of experts in law enforcement, behavioral science, and other areas of expertise involved in public safety and responding to mass shootings and active shooter situations.The first ARTV segment, which can be viewed now, features Assisted Response™ COO and active shooter detection expert Donna Krause, who talks about the Assisted Response™ platform and her own active shooter training.“Our mission is to help mitigate casualties and assist first responders who deal with active shooter situations,” said Nick Quave, CEO of AGDS. “ARTV is another step forward in that mission.”Assisted Response™ TV will be hosted by three-time Emmyaward winning anchorman and investigative reporter turned actor, Mark Pettit. Pettit is also CEO of the Atlanta-based marketing and PR firm, Creaxion, the agency of record for AGDS."With legacy media in disarray, we're helping our clients take their messages directly to their key audiences," said Pettit. "Gone are the gatekeepers; organizations now have the power to become their own media companies."To produce ARTV, Creaxion works closely with Atlanta-based Brady Mills Agency, the web development and digital marketing agency that also supports AGDS.Assisted Response™ is an active shooter detection platform powered by the patented 360 ProView EVO. The non-invasive, plug-and-play detection device is designed for venues of all sizes and doesn’t require integration into existing security infrastructure. The solution is not intended to replace active shooter training but rather to enhance situational awareness during critical moments. Designed for any environment where people gather, the system delivers verified, real-time alerts to improve response time in critical situations.About Alice Gunshot Detection SolutionsAGDS develops advanced detection solutions for a broad range of environments, including K-12 schools, universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, houses of worship, retail establishments, and government locations, where rapid recognition of violent incidents can save lives. AGDS emphasizes the importance of verified alerts and clear situational awareness to enhance response times and reduce uncertainty during critical moments and remains dedicated to the belief that safety should depend on precision, speed, and trust—not chance. For more information on the Assisted Response™ solution, visit https://assistedresponse.com/

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