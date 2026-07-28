Seci Construction, Inc., Earns CertainTeed ShingleMaster Premier Installer

Seci Construction Inc CertainTeed Shingle Master Accreditation Accreditation for Seci Construction Inc CertainTeed Shingle Master Seci Construction Inc Logo

Leading New Jersey Roofing Company Earns New Credential from a Top Shingle Manufacturer

A quality roof replacement depends on more than shingles. Proper installation and reliable support help protect homeowners before, during, and after the project.” — Max Delfini, Marketing Director

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seci Construction, Inc., a leading exterior home improvement and roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, has earned the prestigious CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ Premier credential.

The credential recognizes roofing contractors that meet CertainTeed’s standards for product knowledge, installation training, licensing, insurance coverage, and professional business practices. It also demonstrates Seci Construction Inc.’s commitment to installing qualifying CertainTeed roofing systems according to manufacturer-approved methods.

For homeowners searching for a trusted full roof replacement company, the designation provides an additional level of confidence when evaluating a contractor. A roofing system represents a significant investment, and proper installation can directly affect its long-term performance, warranty eligibility, and ability to withstand heavy rain, snow, wind, heat, and seasonal temperature changes.

Seci Construction, Inc. brings more than 50 years of local roofing experience to residential projects throughout the Northeast. The company offers roof inspections, roof repairs, full roof replacements, gutter installation, chimney services, masonry, siding, and other exterior home improvements.

Its roofing team works with a range of systems and materials, including asphalt roof shingles, flat roofing, metal roofing, tile, and slate.

“A roof replacement is not just about the shingles being installed,” said Max Delfini, Marketing Director of Seci Construction Inc. “It is also about the installation methods, the protection those techniques provide, and the support homeowners receive before, during, and after the project.”

The ShingleMaster™ Premier credential may also allow Seci Construction Inc. to offer qualifying homeowners certain SureStart™ PLUS warranty options from CertainTeed. Depending on the roofing system and selected coverage level, eligible warranties may include provisions related to replacement materials, labor, tear-off, disposal, flashing, metalwork, and certain installation-related concerns. Homeowners should review the specific terms, limitations, and eligibility requirements associated with each warranty option.

With manufacturer-backed training and product knowledge, Seci Construction Inc. can help homeowners compare roofing materials, understand expected performance, and select a roofing system suited to their home, budget, and long-term goals.

About Seci Construction, Inc.

Seci Construction, Inc. is a leading Clifton, New Jersey-based roofing and exterior home improvement company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. The company provides roof inspections, repairs, and full replacements using architectural shingles, designer shingles, flat roofing systems, metal roofing, tile, and slate. Additional services include gutters, siding, chimney work, masonry, windows, and other exterior improvements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.