New Jersey's Allied Roofing Solutions Introduces 12-Month No-Interest, No-Payment Financing for Full Roof Replacements

Allied Roofing Solutions New Jersey Roofing Company logo Allied Roofing Solutions Financing Offer

Allied Roofing Solutions offers eligible homeowners 12-month no-interest, no-payment financing on full roof replacements across NJ, NY, PA, and CT.

Homeowners shouldn't have to choose between protecting their home and protecting their budget. This financing lets them do both, and get the roof done right the first time.” — Erand Molla - Owner/President

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Roofing Solutions, a New Jersey based roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, today announced a new 12-month no-interest, no-payment financing option for eligible homeowners planning a full roof replacement.

The offer comes at a time of year when roof issues often start showing up. Inclement weather can leave behind lifted shingles, loose flashing, and worn areas that may not be obvious until the next heavy rain. Once more storms move in, those small problem spots can become harder for homeowners to put off.

A full roof replacement is a major expense, and the company's no-interest, no-payments-for-12-months financing gives homeowners more flexibility to schedule the work before a leak, soft decking, or storm-related damage turns into a larger home repair. Offered through Allied Roofing Solutions' partnership with Services Finances Company, LLC, the program is part of the company's broader financing options, which include 100% financing with 0% interest for qualified applicants.

"A roof replacement is not something most homeowners plan for casually, because the signs tend to surface when they don't expect it," said Erand Molla, founder and president of Allied Roofing Solutions. "We are proud to offer this financing option to give our customers a little breathing room to make the best decision for their home without feeling forced to put the project off."

Molla founded Allied Roofing Solutions in 2007 with a straightforward goal: high-quality roofing at fair prices, backed by integrity on every project. Nearly two decades later, that focus has earned the company more than 300 five-star Google reviews and a reputation as one of the region's most trusted local roofers.

As an experienced roof replacement and roof repair company, Allied Roofing Solutions performs detailed roof inspections to assess a roof's condition before recommending next steps. That can include shingle condition, roof age, pitch, ventilation, flashing, and how the roof is handling wind and rain. For homeowners comparing estimates, the team can also review project scope, roofing materials, warranty eligibility, and payment options before work begins. With free estimates available, the company gives customers a clear, complete picture of what they are paying for and how their project will be handled from the start.

That work is performed entirely by Allied's own employees. The company does not use subcontracted labor, so the same team that provides the estimate stands behind the installation.

Allied Roofing Solutions is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor and a CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ PREMIER Contractor — designations available to only a limited network of roofing contractors who meet these manufacturers' standards for workmanship, reliability, and professionalism. For homeowners, eligible roof replacement projects may qualify for enhanced coverage, including Owens Corning's Platinum Protection Plan with up to a 50-year warranty on materials and a 25-year warranty on workmanship, as well as CertainTeed SureStart™ PLUS extended warranty options when a full roofing system is installed.

Those roofing manufacturer credentials are matched by independent recognition of the company's service. Allied Roofing Solutions holds an A rating with the Better Business Bureau, is an Elite Service Provider with HomeAdvisor, and is a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association. The company is fully licensed, bonded, and insured in every state it serves.

Homeowners can request a free estimate or apply for financing by visiting www.alliedroofingsolutions.com.

About Allied Roofing Solutions

Established in 2007, Allied Roofing Solutions is a residential roofing company serving homeowners in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. The company handles roof repairs, roof inspections, full roof replacements, siding, gutters, and related exterior home projects. Recently awarded the best roofing company in Elmwood Park, Allied Roofing Solutions is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, a CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ PREMIER Contractor, and a CertainTeed SidingMaster™ PRO Contractor — credentials reflecting extensive quality-assurance training, advanced installation standards, and enhanced project oversight.

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