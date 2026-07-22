Doylestown Roofing Company Allied Roofing Solutions Offers 12 Months No-Interest, No-Payment Roofing Financing

Allied Roofing Solutions No Interest No Down Payment for 12 months Financing Option Allied Roofing Solutions Logo

Allied Roofing Solutions based in Doylestown offers brand new flexible payment option with 12 months no-interest, no-payment roof financing for PA homeowners.

Roof problems can worsen quickly, but cost can delay repairs. Our 12-month, no-interest, no-payment financing helps eligible homeowners act now instead of waiting.” — James Pellumbi

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Roofing Solutions today announced that they are offering a 12-month no-interest, no-payment financing option to eligible Pennsylvania homeowners who need targeted roof repairs or a full roof replacement.

The local Doylestown-based roofing company provides roof inspections, roof repairs, and full roof replacements for local homeowners facing aging roof shingles, roof leaks, storm damage, or concerns about their roof’s structural integrity. The company also handles gutter work, home siding, and other exterior home services.

The need for roof repairs and full roof replacements can become more urgent as the seasons change. A roof that made it through winter may still have lifted shingles, loose flashing, worn sections, or small leak points that only become noticeable during steady spring rain. For many Pennsylvania homeowners, this makes necessary roof work an urgency that they have not yet budgeted for.

Erand Molla, President and CEO of Allied Roofing Solutions, said, “Most homeowners want to take care of their roof before a problem spreads, but the cost can make the timing difficult. Our no-interest, no-payment for 12 months financing gives eligible customers another way to move forward when the work needs to happen, not months later when the damage may be worse.”

With the full roof replacement company offering this new flexible financing option, customers have access to a more accessible way to schedule essential roof work before issues turn into larger repairs or a costly replacement service.

Allied Roofing Solutions offers free estimates for roof repairs and full roof replacements; they also perform detailed roof inspections to evaluate the condition of a roofing system before recommending the best path forward to protect the home. The company reviews shingle wear, roof age, flashing, ventilation, pitch, drainage, and signs of wind or rain damage. For homeowners comparing estimates from local roofers, their team can also explain the full project scope and what roofing materials will be used.

As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractor and a CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ PREMIER Contractor, the Pennsylvania roofing company is trained to install select roofing systems according to manufacturer standards, which can affect warranty eligibility for qualifying projects. This gives homeowners access to roofing options that may include stronger warranty coverage when the materials are installed by a contractor approved through these manufacturers’ programs.

About Allied Roofing Solutions

Allied Roofing Solutions provides residential roofing services to homeowners throughout Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Montgomery, Monroe, Northampton, and Lancaster counties. The company also serves communities such as Abington, Allentown, Ambler, Bensalem Township, Blue Bell, Chalfont, Cheltenham, Collegeville, Doylestown, East Stroudsburg, Easton, Horsham, Lafayette Hill, Lansdale, Limerick, Lower Merion, Lower Providence, Nazareth, New Hope, Newtown, North Wales, Norristown, Perkasie, Pottstown, Richboro, Royersford, Scranton, Springfield, Stroudsburg, Upper Dublin, Upper Merion, Upper Moreland, Warminster, Warrington, Whitpain, Whitemarsh, Yardley, and surrounding areas.

Its residential roofing services include roof inspections, roof repairs, and complete roof replacements. Allied Roofing Solutions is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor and a CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ PREMIER Contractor. These credentials reflect advanced roofing-system training, approved installation practices, and compliance with warranty-related standards for qualifying projects.

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