Tells.co Launches Developer Hub for CRM and SaaS Teams Adding SMS

Tells developer architecture for adding SMS, MMS, and RCS to a CRM through one REST surface.

New guides map how CRM and SaaS platforms integrate SMS, RCS, voice, webhooks, and number intelligence through one REST surface.

Product teams do not want to become a telecom operation. They want one integration and someone else holding the carrier side.” — David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.co

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tells.co, a business messaging platform for United States and Canada programs, today opened a developer integration hub for CRM and SaaS teams that need to add messaging to software they already built.

The hub at tells.co/developers is a directory rather than a product launch. It routes engineering and product teams to the integration path that matches what they are building: adding texting inside a CRM record, adding programmable messaging to a SaaS application, the existing enterprise API detail page, and a factual evaluation guide for teams comparing messaging providers. The Tells API itself has been publicly documented and in customer use; what is new is the documentation path into it.

The demand pattern behind the hub is familiar to anyone who has built business software. A team ships a CRM or a vertical SaaS product, and customers begin asking to text from inside it. The API call is straightforward. What follows it is not: sender registration under the A2P 10DLC framework, consent and opt-out record keeping, delivery event reconciliation, and a carrier relationship that no product roadmap accounted for.

"Product teams do not want to become a telecom operation," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.co. "They want one integration and someone else holding the carrier side."

The new pages document how that division of work operates. Tells exposes SMS and MMS, RCS Business Messaging with automatic SMS fallback, AI SMS and voice agents, branded SMS call announcements, and number intelligence through a single OAuth2 authenticated REST surface, with webhook callbacks for carrier acceptance, delivery, inbound messages, replies, and opt-out events. The Tells team prepares, submits, and tracks 10DLC, short code, and toll-free registrations and works carrier review follow ups, so that operational queue does not land on the customer's engineers. Carrier and registry approval decisions remain outside any provider's control.

Also published is a developer evaluation page comparing Tells and Twilio on the dimensions that public information can actually settle, including access model, reference documentation, registration ownership, support structure, channel breadth, and geographic coverage. The page cites each vendor's own published material with access dates, states which comparisons it refuses to make, and includes a vendor neutral checklist teams can run against any provider, including Tells.

Tells API access is provisioned per account rather than through public signup. The complete endpoint reference, SDKs, Postman collection, and sandbox environment are provided with account credentials during onboarding.

The developer hub is available at https://www.tells.co/developers, and the enterprise API detail page is at https://www.tells.co/integrations/api.

About Tells.co: Tells.co is a business messaging platform serving organizations that run high volume United States and Canada messaging programs, combining SMS, RCS, AI voice agents, call announcements, and number intelligence with sender registration and program operations performed by the Tells team.

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