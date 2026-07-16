Tells Brings Messaging and AI Voice Solutions to Affiliate Summit East

Tells at Affiliate Summit East 2026 in New York, featuring RCS, SMS, and AI voice solutions.

The Tells team, including co-founder Justin Ramsey, will meet performance marketers in New York to discuss SMS, RCS, and AI voice engagement.

Performance marketers need fast communication that is also reliable and compliant. That is exactly where Tells is focused.” — David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.co

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tells.co today announced that members of the Tells team, including co-founder Justin Ramsey, will attend Affiliate Summit East 2026, taking place July 27-28 in New York. The company will meet with affiliate networks, publishers, lead buyers, agencies, and performance marketing teams looking for more reliable ways to engage consumers through messaging and voice.

Affiliate and performance marketing teams often depend on fast follow-up, clear consent records, high deliverability, and measurable communication across the customer journey. As the channel becomes more competitive, companies need messaging infrastructure that can support customer conversations without creating unnecessary operational or compliance risk.

For many performance marketing organizations, the challenge is no longer simply generating interest. The challenge is reaching the right person quickly, routing the conversation correctly, and keeping communication aligned with consent, carrier requirements, and customer expectations. That is especially important for teams that manage high-volume lead flows, multi-brand campaigns, call center handoffs, appointment setting, reactivation campaigns, and time-sensitive customer responses.

Tells helps businesses modernize customer communication through SMS, RCS, AI voice agents, short code and 10DLC support, and workflow tools built for real-world messaging operations. For performance marketers and lead-generation teams, that can include compliant lead follow-up, appointment reminders, customer reactivation, inbound routing, campaign-specific messaging workflows, and AI-assisted voice interactions.

At Affiliate Summit East, the Tells team plans to meet with operators who are building or scaling performance marketing programs and want to improve how they communicate with prospects and customers after a lead, click, form submission, call, or purchase intent event. The company expects conversations at the show to include RCS readiness, AI voice use cases, short code planning, 10DLC campaign strategy, compliant opt-in workflows, and better coordination between marketing teams, sales teams, and customer operations.

"Performance marketers need fast communication that is also reliable and compliant. That is exactly where Tells is focused," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.co.

The company sees Affiliate Summit East as a timely opportunity to connect with performance marketing teams that are evaluating how SMS, RCS, and AI voice can support higher-quality customer engagement while keeping consent, deliverability, and operational controls in view.

Teams attending Affiliate Summit East 2026 can connect with Tells during the event to discuss messaging strategy, AI voice use cases, RCS readiness, short code and 10DLC planning, and scalable customer communication workflows.

About Tells.co

Tells.co is a messaging technology company based in Orange County, California. The company helps businesses modernize customer communication with SMS, RCS, AI voice, messaging infrastructure, and compliance-aware workflows for real-world customer engagement.

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