Tells.co + HighLevel: Every Conversation, Elevated to a Higher Level

Tells.co messaging provider integration inside HighLevel — two phones showing the provider switch with delivery confirmation

Tells.co is now a selectable messaging provider inside HighLevel, giving agencies stronger SMS delivery and customer conversations in the platform they use.

HighLevel agencies can keep the workflows they love while Tells elevates the messaging behind every conversation.” — David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.co

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tells.co today announced that its messaging platform is now integrated with HighLevel, available as a selectable messaging provider for agencies and businesses building customer conversations inside the HighLevel ecosystem. The integration lets HighLevel users route SMS and customer messaging through Tells.co directly from the tools they already use every day.

For the thousands of agencies that run their client communications on HighLevel, the provider behind their messaging matters. Delivery rates, carrier relationships, compliance support, and conversation reliability shape whether a campaign lands in a customer's hand or disappears into a filter. By making Tells.co a provider option inside HighLevel, agencies can keep their existing workflows, automations, and pipelines while upgrading the engine that actually moves their messages.

"HighLevel agencies can keep the workflows they love while Tells elevates the messaging behind every conversation," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.co.

The integration is designed to be straightforward: HighLevel agencies select Tells.co as their messaging provider, connect their account, and begin sending through Tells.co's infrastructure without rebuilding their existing campaigns. Automations, triggers, and customer journeys built in HighLevel continue to run — now powered by Tells.co's delivery and carrier-grade messaging stack.

That simplicity is central to the value proposition. Agencies do not need another dashboard to monitor or another workflow to rebuild. They need the conversations they already manage inside HighLevel to reach customers more reliably, with a provider built around the operational realities of business texting.

For client-facing teams, that means less time diagnosing message issues and more time improving the campaigns, offers, and conversations that drive revenue.

Tells.co's focus on deliverability, compliance-conscious sending, and customer conversation quality is built for the realities agencies face: high message volumes, strict carrier requirements, and clients who expect every text to arrive. Rather than replacing the platform agencies already trust, Tells.co strengthens it from the inside, giving HighLevel and GoHighLevel users a provider option engineered for serious messaging at scale.

The move reflects a broader shift in how agencies evaluate their tech stack. As SMS and conversational messaging become central to lead nurture, appointment reminders, and customer retention, the underlying messaging provider has become a competitive advantage rather than an afterthought. Tells.co aims to be that advantage for HighLevel agencies — a provider that quietly does the hard work of getting messages delivered while agencies focus on results.

Tells.co is available now as a messaging provider option for HighLevel users. Agencies and businesses interested in connecting Tells.co inside HighLevel can learn more at https://www.tells.co.

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About Tells.co

Tells.co is a messaging and customer-conversation platform focused on deliverability, compliance-conscious sending, and reliable SMS and customer communications for agencies and businesses. Headquartered in Orange County, California, Tells.co helps teams reach their customers with messaging built to perform at scale.

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