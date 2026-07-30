Vodori Introduces the Regulated Content Intelligence Platform™, a New Enterprise Software Category for Life Sciences

New enterprise platform operationalizes governed knowledge to orchestrate authoring, review, approval, and distribution across the regulated content lifecycle.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generative AI is fundamentally changing how regulated content is created, reviewed, approved, and maintained. Yet most life sciences organizations continue to operate on platforms originally built to manage document workflows and enforce process controls. As AI becomes integral to regulated communications, organizations need platforms that also capture, govern, and apply institutional knowledge throughout the content lifecycle.Today, Vodori announced the world's first Regulated Content Intelligence PlatformTM (RCIP), a new enterprise software category purpose-built for life sciences. RCIP unifies two enterprise capabilities: a system of record for governed knowledge and a system of intelligence that puts that knowledge to work, assisting users across authoring, review, approval, and distribution.RCIP embeds AI directly within the regulated content lifecycle, applying approved claims, scientific evidence, references, review history, policies, and brand guidance wherever they create value. The result is a fundamentally different approach to regulated content management: one where every review, approval, annotation, and decision strengthens the organization's knowledge foundation and continuously improves future work.“The next generation of enterprise software will operationalize governed knowledge," said Scott Rovegno, CEO of Vodori. "RCIP transforms approved claims, scientific evidence, references, review history, brand guidance, and compliance policies into intelligence that supports every stage of regulated content creation and governance.”FROM WORKFLOW AUTOMATION TO ENTERPRISE INTELLIGENCEFor nearly two decades, life sciences organizations have invested in platforms that standardized review processes, strengthened governance, and improved operational consistency. The next phase of innovation builds on that foundation by activating the knowledge created during those processes and making it available across future work.RCIP represents the next evolution.At its foundation is an enterprise system of record for governed promotional and scientific knowledge. Above that foundation, Vodori embeds agentic workflows that assist users with content authoring, compliance analysis, Medical, Legal, and Regulatory (MLR) review, and continuous content and process optimization.By combining governed knowledge with embedded intelligence, RCIP enables organizations to:• Elevates content quality before formal review begins.• Accelerate compliance review.• Reduce preventable review cycles.• Reinforce consistency across brands, products, and markets.• Operationalize institutional knowledge across commercial and medical organizations.• Continuously improve regulated communications over time.THE FIRST INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITY: CONTENT PREFLIGHTThe first capability delivered as part of the Regulated Content Intelligence Platform is Content Preflight, introducing a shift-left approach to compliance for regulated content.Historically, content quality and compliance activities have been isolated to formal Medical, Legal, and Regulatory (MLR) review. Instead, Content Preflight analyzes content upstream of the compliance review, automatically identifying spelling, grammar, formatting, branding, trademark, and cross-linking issues before they become review findings. By surfacing guidance earlier, organizations reduce unnecessary review cycles while enabling reviewers to focus on scientific accuracy, patient safety, and regulatory decision-making instead of avoidable mechanical issues.According to Vodori’s 2025 State of Promotional Review Benchmarks Report, nearly half of promotional content recirculation stems from preventable issues such as formatting errors, branding inconsistencies, and claims-related corrections. Content Preflight represents the first application of RCIP's broader intelligence strategy: operationalizing governed knowledge to transform every stage of the regulated content lifecycle.INTELLIGENCE BUILT FOR REGULATED INDUSTRIESUnlike stand-alone AI assistants or general purpose frontier models, RCIP embeds agentic workflows within an enterprise governance framework designed specifically for regulated industries.Every intelligence capability is grounded in governed organizational knowledge and operates within established compliance controls, including:• Traceability and Auditability – Decisions, diagnostics, review context, and system behavior are fully recorded and inspection-ready.• Governed Knowledge – Intelligence is informed by approved claims, scientific evidence, references, policies, SOPs, and institutional review history.• Enterprise Security – Tenant isolation, zero-retention endpoints, and strict privacy controls ensure customer data is never used to train public AI models.• Human Oversight – agentic workflows assist expert decision-making while preserving the rigor, accountability, and approval processes required in regulated environments.THE RCIP ROADMAPVodori launched its Innovation Partner Program in Q2 of this year to offer select customers the opportunity to guide the prioritization and validation of the RCIP architecture. The resulting roadmap launches successive waves of agentic capabilities. Content Preflight is now available and will be quickly followed by Claims Intelligence in October and Regulatory Intelligence in early 2027. The remaining modules will launch throughout 2027, operationalizing additional forms of governed knowledge across the enterprise. Planned capabilities include:Claims IntelligenceOperationalize approved claims, supporting evidence, and scientific references as reusable enterprise knowledge across products, brands, and markets.Regulatory IntelligenceApply market, audience, channel, labeling, and policy constraints to evaluate how approved claims and scientific statements may be used in real-world content.Workflow IntelligenceContinuously analyze review operations to identify bottlenecks, recommend process improvements, and optimize review performance using organizational data.Creation IntelligenceAssist authors in creating higher-quality regulated content by leveraging governed knowledge during authoring rather than discovering issues during review.Digital IntelligenceEnable native review of HTML emails, websites, and interactive digital experiences through AI-assisted analysis and browser-based review technologies.Together, these capabilities expand the value of governed knowledge by making it available wherever regulated content is created, reviewed, approved, and maintained.To learn more about the Regulated Content Intelligence Platform or request a demonstration, visit www.vodori.com. ABOUT VODORIVodori is the creator of Regulated Content Intelligence Platform™ (RCIP), the first enterprise software category purpose-built to operationalize governed knowledge across the regulated content lifecycle.RCIP combines an enterprise system of record for governed knowledge with an embedded intelligence layer that helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics organizations create, review, approve, and continuously improve regulated communications.By operationalizing approved claims, scientific evidence, references, policies, review history, and institutional knowledge, Vodori enables organizations to accelerate approvals, strengthen compliance, elevate content quality, and unlock the full value of their regulated content ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.