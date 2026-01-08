Vodori and BridgeView announce strategic partnership to transform content review across the life science industry

Turnkey MLR solution enables 30-60% faster review cycles with compliance and scalability built in

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vodori , the leading provider of cloud-based compliant content management solutions for life sciences, and Bridgeview, a full-service consulting partner and a Zensar company, today announced a new partnership focused on helping life sciences companies modernize and streamline their promotional and medical content review process.The partnership combines Vodori’s proven Medical-Legal-Regulatory Content Review (MLR) technology with BridgeView’s regulatory expertise and implementation support to offer complete, compliant, and scalable solutions for teams across pharma, biotech, and medtech. Whether preparing for launch, expanding into new markets, or replacing legacy systems, life sciences companies can now simplify their MLR operations and accelerate time-to-approval.An End-to-End Solution for Faster Content ReviewTogether, Vodori and Bridgeview deliver a solution that includes:● A validated, compliance-ready MLR platform: Vodori’s platform provides 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 compliance, audit-ready workflows, real-time cross-functional collaboration, and modern digital content review. Customers reduce review cycles by 30–60%, enabling faster market execution.● Expert-led implementation, SOP guidance, and change management: Bridgeview complements the technology with hands-on configuration and implementation services, SOP development, training, content migration, and change management support tailored to the unique needs of life science teams.“Life sciences companies of all sizes deserve the same level of compliance confidence and delivery speed,” said Scott Rovegno, Founder and CEO at Vodori. “Our partnership with BrideView brings together scalable technology and deep domain expertise to help customers modernize how they manage content and do it without complexity or delays.”Mihales Karasavas, CCO, BridgeView Life Sciences, added, “Every day counts toward a patient receiving a life-changing therapy and BridgeView is dedicated to bringing world-class digital transformation to the life sciences sector. By pairing Vodori’s MLR technology with our deep operational expertise, we are giving our clients a scalable, end-to-end framework to launch faster while ensuring compliance foundational to their success.”Both Vodori and BridgeView have been recognized by Salesforce as Life Science Cloud partners, reinforcing their leadership in delivering modern, integrated solutions across the ecosystem.Life sciences organizations interested in accelerating compliant content review and simplifying MLR operations can learn more at vodori.com About VodoriVodori delivers cloud-based software that helps life sciences companies bring compliant content to market faster. We help commercial, clinical, regulatory, and quality functions streamline the review, approval, and distribution of promotional, scientific, and medical content. Vodori supports emerging, SMB, and enterprise customers across the globe and is Salesforce’s exclusive MLR partner for Life Sciences Cloud.Follow Vodori via:Vodori Blog: https://www.vodori.com/blog LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vodori Website: www.vodori.com About ZensarAt Zensar, we are ‘experience-led everything.’ We conceptualize, design, engineer, market, and manage digital solutions and experiences for 145+ leading enterprises. Using our 3Es of experience, engineering, and engagement, we harness the power of technology, creativity, and insight to deliver impact. Part of the $4.8 billion RPG Group, we are headquartered in Pune, India. Our 10,000+ employees work across 30+ locations worldwide, including Milpitas, Seattle, Princeton, Zurich, Cape Town, London, Singapore, and Mexico City.Follow Zensar via:Zensar Blog: http://www.zensar.com/blogs Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zensar LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zensar-technologies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZensarTech/ Website: www.zensar.com For any queries, please feel free to reach out:Sunanda JayaseelanDirector and Head,Public Relations and MediaZensar Technologiessunanda.jayaseelan@zensar.com

