Azurity Pharmaceuticals Chooses Vodori to Modernize Promo Review, Delivering Seamless Migration from Legacy MLR Systems

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vodori, the leading provider of cloud-based compliant content management solutions for life sciences, today announced that Azurity Pharmaceuticals has successfully completed an eight-week transition to its platform, modernizing promotional content review with a seamless move from a legacy MLR system.The move reflects a growing shift in the pharmaceutical industry as companies seek faster, more agile, and cost-effective ways to manage medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) review. For years, the industry lacked viable alternatives in key product categories and many organizations believed migrating away from incumbent platforms was too complex or too risky. Azurity’s successful transition sits within an industry-wide software reset as companies of all sizes reevaluate their digital ecosystems. Vodori again proves that switching can be straightforward, low-risk, and highly rewarding.As part of its broader reevaluation of the commercial technology stack, Azurity was interested by Vodori’s validated connectivity to Salesforce CRM. By creating a stronger link between promotional content review and their CRM environment, Azurity gains a more cohesive, connected platform that improves visibility across teams and strengthens the connection between compliant content and customer engagement.“Our team is MLR obsessed. We live and breathe the process so our customers can focus on growing their business. That passion is why we were able to deliver Azurity a seamless migration and give their teams a faster, smarter, and more connected way to work,” said Scott Rovegno, CEO of Vodori.This milestone underscores Vodori’s growing role as the preferred alternative for life sciences companies ready to move away from rigid, enterprise-heavy solutions. With deep domain expertise, a proven record of successful displacements, and a platform purpose-built for regulated industries, Vodori offers life sciences teams a modern path forward, free from vendor lock-in and designed for speed, trust, and compliance.About VodoriVodori is cloud-based software that helps life sciences companies bring compliant content to market faster. We help commercial, clinical, regulatory, and quality functions streamline the review, approval, and distribution of promotional, scientific, and medical content. Vodori is the exclusive MLR partner for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud and a proven winner against legacy incumbents, delivering measurable ROI and world-class customer satisfaction.

