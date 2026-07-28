Blue-Green Algae Alert for Lake Panasoffkee

Water sample testing is underway. Blue-green algae have the potential to produce toxins. Since environmental conditions can change at any time, it is important to exercise caution, even if presence of toxins has not yet been confirmed. Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with water where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae or discolored water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish from waters with algae blooms.