Sumter County Begins Road Milling and Resurfacing Project in The Villages

Starting on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Sumter County’s Public Works Department will begin milling and resurfacing several roads within The Villages as part of the County's ongoing commitment to preserving and improving its transportation infrastructure.

This project is funded through local fuel tax revenues and a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) grant, demonstrating how these funding sources are invested back into maintaining and improving Sumter County’s transportation network. The project will include milling the existing asphalt surface and installing a new layer of pavement to help extend the life of the roadway, improve driving conditions, and enhance safety for motorists.

Construction activities will take place Monday – Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and are expected to be completed within eight weeks, weather permitting. Roadwork will take place in the communities listed below.

- The Village of Santo Domingo - The Village of Rio Ponderosa - The Village of Belvedere (Morven Park Way)

During the construction period, traffic will be managed through flag operations. While every effort will be made to minimize disruptions, motorists should expect occasional delays and are encouraged to plan for additional travel time when traveling through the work areas.

Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed in construction zones, remain alert for workers and equipment, obey all posted signs and traffic control devices, and avoid distractions while traveling through the project area. These precautions help protect both construction crews and the public.