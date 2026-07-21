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Received a Fire Protection Assessment Notice in the mail?

Property owners within the Sumter County Fire & Emergency Medical Services (SCFEMS) service area recently received these notices as part of the annual budget process. These notices are not your property tax bill. They are informational notices that provide proposed fire assessment amounts and details about the public hearing where the proposed assessment will be considered.

The public hearing for the proposed Fire Assessment is scheduled for July 28, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Gloria Rowe Hayward Sumter County Service Center, 215 Gloria Rowe Hayward Way, Sumterville, FL 33585.

Our Fire Assessment Overview webpage explains:

  • Why you received the notice
  • How fire assessments are calculated
  • What the proposed and maximum assessment amounts mean
  • Available credits and adjustment opportunities
  • Public hearing information
  • Frequently asked questions

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Received a Fire Protection Assessment Notice in the mail?

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