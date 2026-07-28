Practice shotgun shooting with MDC at Deer Ridge Conservation Area this August

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KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Looking to sharpen shotgun skills before fall hunting seasons? Trap shooting is a challenging and rewarding sport that builds accuracy, focus, and confidence. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to attend two shotgun shooting clinics in August at Deer Ridge Conservation Area (CA) in northeast Missouri.

Participants must bring their own shotgun, ammo, and eye and ear protection. MDC will provide one round of 25 clay targets per person. MDC staff will open the Deer Ridge trap house during these events for those looking to practice their shooting ability for trap shooting or hunting purposes.

Staff are hosting two Shotgun Shooting Open Practice events at Deer Ridge CA in August:

- Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 5:30-8 p.m.: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/opC.

-Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 5:30-8 p.m.: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/opV.

Both events are designed for participants ages 11 and older. Those ages 11-17 must always be accompanied by an adult on the range.

Questions can be sent to Conservation Educator Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.