Learn from hunting-dog trainers at MDC program Aug. 22 in southwest Missouri

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ASH GROVE, Mo. – Missourians are invited to merge their love of hunting and dogs during an upcoming workshop that will cover the basics of hunting with man’s best friend.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with local hunting dog trainers to host a Hunting Dog Basics workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 4897 North Farm Road 61 in Ash Grove.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219735

The program will cover breed selection, basic obedience and training, as well as flushing, pointing and retrieving dogs.

“Combine your love for man’s four-legged best friend and hunting. For many hunters, hunting with pointing and retrieving dogs brings even greater joy than the harvest,” said MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker.

The workshop will begin with a field session where hunters will learn from three professional hunting-dog trainers. The workshop will also include a classroom portion between additional field and water demonstrations and training.

Hunters with young dogs are invited to bring them along to the workshop. Dogs must be current on all their vaccinations.

For questions or assistance with registering, please contact Whittaker at 417-895-6880 ext. 1644 or email lyle.whittaker@mdc.mo.gov

To learn more about this program or other workshops and events at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.