Discover nature with MDC at the Missouri State Fair Aug. 13 - 23

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SEDALIA, Mo. -- Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 13 - 23. Visit the MDC Conservation Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to see live fish and other native animals such as snakes, turtles, and amphibians. Ask MDC staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials, and have fun. Visit new MDC pop-up booths from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn about a variety of popular topics.

Join MDC on Friday, Aug. 14, for Missouri Department of Conservation Day -- a full day of fun and excitement sponsored by MDC!

Stop by the MDC outdoor pavilion for these live demonstrations:

Campfire Cooking: Learn how to cook at the campsite Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Fish Fry: Learn fish cooking and cleaning with free samples Aug. 14 and 15 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Invasive Species Expo: Find out how to get invasive plants and animals out of Missouri with displays and activities Aug. 14 on the MoDOT lawn next door to the MDC pavilion.

Blind Pony Hatchery Truck: Chat with staff from the Blind Pony Hatchery and see the vehicle they use to stock fishing spots Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Floating Wetlands: Find out how floating wetland structures can keep your pond clean and provide essential habitat Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Conservation Canines: Meet the dogs who are specially trained for conservation work Aug. 19 and 20 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Historic Sawmill: See a working scale-model sawmill in action Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Foraging and Wild Edibles: Learn how to forage for edible plants, seeds, and fruit Aug 22 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

NEW POP-UP TOPICS!

Visit with a variety of special guests at the new MDC pop-up booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Aug. 13: Wooden Spoon Carving

Aug 14 and 15: Dark Sky Missouri: Light Pollution and Nocturnal Wildlife

Aug 16: Missouri Stream Teams

Aug. 17: Preventing Wildlife from Damaging Your Property

Aug. 18: Selecting Native Plants for Specialty Gardens

Aug. 19: Black Bears of Missouri

Aug. 20: Get More from Your Hunting Harvest with Outdoor Skills of America

Aug. 21: Bloodsuckers of Missouri

Aug. 22: Wooden Spoon Carving

For more information, visit mostatefair.com.