Wake team finishes second at International NCF-Envirothon

A Wake County team made history at the 2026 International NCF-Envirothon, earning North Carolina's highest-ever finish in the international competition. Enloe Magnet High School's Subchronic Exposure team placed second overall, competing against the top environmental science teams from across the United States, Canada, China and Singapore.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the students' dedication, countless hours of preparation and passion for environmental science,” said Wake County Commissioner Susan Evans. “They have represented Wake County and North Carolina with excellence and continue to set a new standard for academic competition.”

New York claimed the championship, followed by North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts to round out the top five. Enloe's Subchronic Exposure team – Claire Skinner, Danica Cheaz, Iris Wang, Saya Newton and Angelina Li – earned a $10,000 scholarship for its second-place finish. They also received the highest station awards in Wildlife and Current Environmental Issues, earning the team two additional $1,500 scholarships.

This year marked the team's ninth appearance at the International NCF-Envirothon, and it has finished in the top 10 every time.

Behind that success is Coach Chad Ogren, who has led Enloe's Envirothon program since the 1998–99 school year. Ogren received the Wave of the Future Award, which recognizes Envirothon teachers, advisers and alumni who have made a lasting impact on the program. Co-adviser Karen Howard has also played an important role in mentoring and supporting the team.

“I tell the students we're going to learn a lot, work hard, represent our community well and have fun along the way,” said Ogren. “Seeing all of that come together with a historic second-place finish makes me incredibly proud of this team.”

Held July 19–25 at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, the 2026 International NCF-Envirothon brought together the top environmental science teams from around the world. Teams compete in hands-on challenges focused on aquatics, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and current environmental issues.

The Wake County Soil and Water Conservation District supports Enloe's Envirothon team by providing educational resources, training opportunities and financial assistance to help cover competition expenses. The Envirothon is one of the district's environmental education programs.