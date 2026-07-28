Wake County Permits and Inspections named Jurisdiction of the Year by North Carolina Building Inspectors Association

From unincorporated Wake County to the towns of Knightdale, Rolesville, Wendell and Zebulon, Wake County Permits and Inspections works every day to keep communities safe and growing, and now that work has earned statewide recognition. The department has been named the 2026 Jurisdiction of the Year by the North Carolina Building Inspectors Association for its commitment to excellence, professionalism and public safety.

“Permits and inspections are the foundation of safe growth in our community,” said Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas. “They ensure that buildings are constructed to code, protect public health and safety and give residents confidence that development across Wake County meets established standards. This award is a wonderful recognition of their dedication, professionalism and hard work.”

Nominations for the Jurisdiction of the Year Award are submitted by members or organizations within the NCBIA. Once received, the association's Awards and Scholarship Committee reviews all nominees to determine which jurisdiction meets or exceeds the criteria for the award. The committee then votes to select the recipient.

Wake County Permits and Inspections was nominated this year and selected following review and discussion by the Awards and Scholarship Committee.

“Receiving the Jurisdiction of the Year Award is a tremendous honor for the Wake County Permits and Inspections Division,” said Mike McLamb, Permits and Inspections director. “We are also grateful for the strong partnerships we share with contractors, designers, homeowners and municipal partners. Together, we help build safe, thriving communities, and we are honored to receive this recognition from the association.”

The Jurisdiction of the Year Award was presented during the North Carolina Building Inspectors Association Annual Conference, held July 26–29 in Wilmington. Previous recipients include Buncombe County (2025) and the City of High Point (2024).

The North Carolina Building Inspectors Association, established in 1956, brings together building safety professionals across the state to promote education, professionalism and integrity while advancing building codes and inspection practices.