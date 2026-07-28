Commissioner Thomas appointed to lead four national committees on topics impacting county governments

During the 2026 National Association of Counties annual conference in Louisiana, Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas was appointed to serve in key leadership roles on four committees.

They include:

Chair of the Telecommunications and Technology Policy Steering Committee

Vice Chair of the Large Urban County Caucus

Vice Chair of the International Economic Development Innovation Council

Vice Chair of the County Technology Advisory Council



“I’m honored to represent Wake County on these committees and to collaborate with elected leaders from counties across the country to address important issues facing our residents,” said Commissioner Thomas. “We’ll explore topics ranging from artificial intelligence to affordable housing, working together to develop practical solutions that strengthen our communities. I’m hopeful about the progress we can achieve and the positive impact these efforts will have on the lives of our residents.”

Commissioner Thomas will serve on these committees for a one-year term. She was appointed by newly elected NACo President George Dunlap, who also serves as a commissioner in Mecklenburg County.

Commissioner Thomas has represented Wake County's District 6 since 2020 and served as Board chair from 2022 to 2024. She has played a key role in state and national leadership, contributing to the NCACC's broadband and data fluency task force, co-chairing an initiative on opioid settlement funding and leading the 2024–2025 Legislative Goals Committee. In 2024, she received the M.H. “Jack” Brock Outstanding County Commissioner Award.

NACo represents the interests of America's counties, serving as a powerful voice in federal policymaking and a vital part of our nation's intergovernmental system. It brings together leaders from across the country to shape national policies, share best practices and strengthen counties for a stronger country.

At the heart of NACo's mission is a commitment to advancing county priorities, promoting innovative policies, nurturing leadership skills and building networks of knowledge and collaboration. Through its committees, caucuses and task forces, NACo empowers counties to optimize resources, improve services and enhance public understanding of county government.