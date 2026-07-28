Rush Soccer Announces Global Partnership with Nike

World’s Largest Youth Soccer Organization Reunites with Its First Major Apparel and Footwear Partner

Nike was there during the early days of Rush Soccer, and together we're writing the next chapter at a time when soccer's future has never been brighter.” — Justin Miller, CEO of Rush Soccer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rush Soccer today announced a new global partnership with Nike, bringing together the world's largest youth soccer organization and one of the most iconic brands in sports as the game enters a historic period of growth.The partnership reunites two organizations with a shared history. Nike served as Rush Soccer's first major footwear and apparel partner during the organization's early years, helping support a vision that has since expanded into a global network spanning more than 40 countries and serving over 60,000 players worldwide.Today, that relationship comes full circle as both organizations look toward the future of the sport and the opportunities ahead for the next generation of athletes."When you think about the brands that have shaped soccer around the world, Nike is at the top of that list," said Justin Miller, CEO of Rush Soccer. "This partnership represents much more than a business agreement. Nike was there during the early days of Rush Soccer, and together we're writing the next chapter at a time when soccer's future has never been brighter. We have an incredible opportunity to inspire more young players than ever before."Through the partnership, Nike and Rush Soccer will collaborate to support player development, club growth, coaching education, and youth participation initiatives throughout Rush's global network.“At Nike, we believe that the future of soccer truly lives with the next generation of athletes,” said Nuno Silva, VP/GM, Nike Soccer North America, “This new partnership gives us the opportunity to match the best of Nike Soccer innovation with Rush Soccer's commitment to player development, coaching and growth of the sport - all in service of our shared vision to support youth athletes across every dimension of play.”Founded in 1997, Rush Soccer has become one of the most influential youth soccer organizations in the world. Its player-centered approach, commitment to development, and international reach have helped create opportunities for thousands of athletes to compete, grow, and succeed both on and off the field.The announcement comes during a period of unprecedented momentum for soccer across North America. Following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, participation continues to rise, and interest in the sport is reaching new heights. Together, Rush Soccer and Nike are uniquely positioned to help support that growth and create meaningful experiences for players, coaches, and families around the world.

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