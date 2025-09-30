Technology Partners CEO Lisa Nichols Launches New Leadership Book, ‘Something Extra’

Lisa Nichols wrote 'Something Extra' to share lessons from some of the world's most inspirational leaders.

A Leadership Guide Rooted in Wisdom, Faith, and Real-World Experience

My hope is that readers find their own ‘something extra’ and use it to lift others. It’s about making an impact that lasts far beyond the office.” — Lisa Nichols

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology Partners CEO and podcast host Lisa Nichols today announced the release of her new leadership book, “Something Extra. Uncover Your Strengths. Unlock Your Potential. Unleash Your Impact.”The book captures the lessons Nichols has drawn from more than 300 interviews on her popular Something Extra leadership podcast, where she has sat down with executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators across industries. Each conversation explored what Nichols calls the “something extra”—the qualities that differentiate good leaders from great ones.By weaving those insights together with her own professional journey and the profound life lessons inspired by her daughter Ally, who was born with Down syndrome, Nichols has created a playbook for leaders seeking to combine excellence with authenticity.“Leadership is more than skill—it’s also soul,” Nichols said. “Through 300+ conversations, I’ve seen the common threads that make leaders truly memorable. My hope is that readers find their own ‘something extra’ and use it to lift others. It’s about making an impact that lasts far beyond the office.”“Something Extra” moves beyond theory, offering readers practical tools to cultivate humility, resilience, generosity, and joy in their leadership approach. Each chapter blends compelling stories with reflection questions and actionable exercises, designed to help leaders uncover their unique strengths and apply them in their companies, communities, and families.The timing of the book’s release also carries personal meaning. Launching the day before the start of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Nichols highlights the power of inclusion and love as leadership essentials. She credits Ally with showing her that every person has unique gifts and untapped potential—a perspective that has shaped her leadership philosophy and influenced the culture at Technology Partners, co-founded by Lisa and her husband, Greg, in 1994.AvailabilitySomething Extra is available now at www.somethingextrabook.com and through major book retailers.About Lisa NicholsLisa Nichols is the CEO and co-founder of Technology Partners, a technology solutions and staffing firm based in St. Louis. She is also the creator and host of the Something Extra leadership podcast, which has featured more than 300 in-depth interviews with executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders worldwide. A sought-after speaker and community leader, Nichols is active with CEO Forum, The Rooted Sisters, and the Down Syndrome Association. She lives in the St. Louis area with her husband Greg and their family.

