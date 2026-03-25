After 30 years of stagnation in ED treatment, Nordic Stem Cell's clinically validated protocol is moving into practice

I see ED as the last taboo in men’s health.” — Adam Hjorth

SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viagra launched in 1998 and was the most successful pharmaceutical debut in history. For nearly three decades, the medical establishment has accepted temporary symptom management as the ceiling for male sexual health. This has left men with severe nerve damage, particularly prostate cancer survivors and diabetics, with decade-old treatment methods.The Nordic Stem Cell approach is regenerative and uses a patient's own fat-derived stem cells to target underlying damage. It shifts the logic away from symptom management and toward biological repair. Treatments are performed at Nordic Stem Cell’s purpose-built clinic within the grounds of CIMA Hospital in San José, Costa Rica, with full medical oversight starting April 1.“The medical consensus for the last three decades has been to manage the symptom and ignore the cause,” said Adam Hjorth, CEO of Nordic Stem Cell. “We’ve made the drugs cheaper and the pumps sleeker, but the underlying logic never changed. For a man who has lost his sexual function overnight to prostate cancer surgery, temporary symptom management isn’t enough. It is time clinical practice caught up with regenerative science.”Erectile dysfunction is one of the most predictable features of male aging, yet it remains one of the least discussed. It affects roughly 40% of men in their 40s, 50% in their 50s, and continues to rise with each decade.ED does not only affect male sexual life. It is closely linked to mental health, carrying a 300% increased risk of depression, and functions as a biomarker for cardiovascular events 3–5 years before they occur.“I see ED as the last taboo in men’s health,” Hjorth said. “While younger men tend to speak more openly about their health and emotions, they largely haven’t reached the age where ED becomes prevalent. Older generations tend to deal with health issues, especially those that are privately and sexually related, far more in silence. That creates a generational information gap.”This silence becomes especially devastating for prostate cancer patients. Radical prostatectomy — the surgical removal of the prostate — carries a risk of complete and immediate erectile dysfunction in up to 80 percent of patients. It is an abrupt neurovascular injury that patients often describe as the silent aftershock of cancer survival, with severe associated mental health consequences.For most of these men, conventional pills or injections will not restore what was lost overnight — or work at all.“Prostate cancer patients experience a more traumatic and immediate loss of function than other ED patient groups,” Hjorth said. “One day they have function, and the next day it’s up to 80% experience permanent complete-loss-of-function. We call it the silent aftershock, and that kind of overnight loss carries a massive psychological effect with depression, lowered self-esteem and a changed sense of identity. The Nordic Method was specifically designed and tested for exactly this group.”About Nordic Stem Cell​​Nordic Stem Cell is a regenerative medicine clinic focused on treating erectile dysfunction following radical prostatectomy. Its treatment protocol, The Nordic Method™, uses the patient's own adipose-derived regenerative cells (ADRCs) to stimulate neurogenesis and angiogenesis, regenerating damaged nerve and vascular tissue.The Nordic Method™ is now available for the first time outside a clinical trial setting, at a purpose-built clinic adjacent to CIMA Hospital, with selected procedures performed on the hospital's premises, Escazú, San José, Costa Rica. Nordic Stem Cell will open for post-prostatectomy patients in April 2026, and later this year also for patients with ED caused by diabetic or age-related reasons.The Nordic Method™ is based on the Haahr et al. studies conducted at Odense University Hospital and published in EBioMedicine (2016) and The Journal of Urology (2018), with registration under ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT02240823). The studies were led and published by Søren Paludan Sheikh, MD, PhD, who serves as independent Medical Advisor to Nordic Stem Cell, guiding the translation of the research protocol into clinical practice. In the trial, 73% of urine-continent patients recovered erectile function sufficient for intercourse within six months, with IIEF-5 scores improving from 7 (severe ED) to 17 (moderate ED), and no serious adverse events reported.

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