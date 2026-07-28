Raynet named a Sample Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Managing Operational Technology

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We believe our inclusion underlines the growing relevance of the challenge Raynet has been addressing for many years: creating a complete, accurate, and actionable view of IT & OT environments.” — Ragip Aydin

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet, a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and a specialist in True IT Asset Visibility, has been named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Managing Operational Technology, 2026, in the OT-applied asset management category.

For Raynet, the inclusion reflects the growing importance of reliable technology visibility across increasingly connected IT and OT landscapes. Operational environments now contain a wide range of software, hardware, servers, control stations, sensors, network-connected devices, and industrial systems. At the same time, these environments are often highly distributed, fragmented, and difficult to inventory using conventional methods.

A trustworthy asset baseline is therefore essential for understanding which technologies are in use, identifying risks, planning lifecycle activities, managing software licenses, and ensuring that relevant systems have not been overlooked.

Ragıp Aydın, Founder and CEO of Raynet, emphasizes the importance of this foundation: “Organizations can’t manage, secure, or optimize technology assets they can’t reliably identify. We believe our inclusion as a Sample Vendor in the OT-applied asset management category underlines the growing relevance of the challenge Raynet has been addressing for many years: creating a complete, accurate, and actionable view of highly distributed and heterogeneous technology environments.”

Raynet One creates visibility across complex technology environments

Raynet One provides a central platform for discovering, consolidating, normalizing, and enriching technology asset information across complex environments.

By combining asset data with technology intelligence and lifecycle information, the platform creates an actionable basis for IT Asset Management, Software Asset Management, cybersecurity, vulnerability remediation, and technology lifecycle governance.

This is particularly important in OT environments, where assets may have long replacement cycles, limited maintenance windows, specialized communication methods, and operational dependencies. Raynet One gives IT and OT teams a shared and reliable data foundation while complementing established OT management and security processes.

As Andreas Gieseke, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Raynet, explains: “OT environments can’t simply inherit every IT Management process unchanged. They require context. Teams need to understand the asset, its function, its dependencies, its lifecycle status, and the operational consequences of a change before they can make a responsible decision. Raynet One provides that context and creates the foundation for closer cooperation between IT and OT.”

Gartner customer can access the report via this link.

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