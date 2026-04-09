Raynet One named a Champion in the 'SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Diamond' for IT Asset Management (Midmarket)

Raynet One named a Champion in Emotional Footprint Report for ITAM Logo Raynet One Logo Raynet

Raynet One is a platform where data quality is not optional. Customers feel the impact when asset data is reliable, and that is what drives adoption and confidence in day-to-day ITAM.” — Ragip Aydin, Founder & CEO of Raynet

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet One, Raynet’s True IT Asset Visibility platform, has been named a Champion in Info-Tech Research Group’s SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Diamond 2025 for IT Asset Management (Midmarket).

Info-Tech is a global IT research and advisory firm that provides, among other things, “Emotional Footprint Reports” to “help prospective purchasers make better decisions by leveraging the experiences of real users.”

In the SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Diamond, the Champion designation is reserved for the highest overall performers in the category, combining strong product quality with strong customer value.

“This Champion recognition highlights what we have built Raynet One for: a platform where data quality is not optional. Customers feel the impact when asset information is reliable and continuously maintained, and that is what drives adoption and confidence in day-to-day IT Asset Management,” says Ragip Aydin, Founder & CEO of Raynet.

Leading placements in customer-rated effectiveness and trust indicators

Raynet One achieves outstanding results in the “Emotional Footprint Report” for IT Asset Management (Midmarket) in the categories of Service Experience, Integrity and Trust, Customer Care, Strategy and Innovation, and Product Impact.

These results underline an important point for IT leaders: IT Asset Management success depends not only on feature lists, but on a platform that teams adopt, trust, and rely on consistently in daily operations.

Trusted data as the foundation for scalable ITAM

The feedback aligns with Raynet One’s platform focus on data quality and operational usability. By consolidating, standardizing, and continuously maintaining technology asset information, Raynet One helps companies improve their trust in asset data and reporting as the foundation for informed IT decisions, while reducing the manual effort required for inventory maintenance and data preparation.

Furthermore, the platform enables ITAM processes to scale efficiently even in complex environments with consistent governance. It creates the conditions necessary to support optimization initiatives defensible asset intelligence and ultimately establishes complete transparency as the basis for enterprise-wide IT initiatives.

“Raynet One enables IT Asset Management at scale across complex environments. This recognition demonstrates strong customer confidence in the platform, and we will continue to expand capabilities that help teams standardize, govern, and optimize their technology assets,” adds Andreas Gieseke, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Raynet.

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