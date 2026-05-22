Xurrent and Raynet partner to improve ITSM data quality through integrated IT Visibility

Raynet x Xurrent Raynet Logo Logo Raynet One

“Xurrent is another forward-thinking ITSM provider that recognizes the importance of high-quality IT Visibility as the basis for efficient and future-ready service management.” — Ragıp Aydın, Founder & CEO of Raynet

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet, a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and specialist for True IT Asset Visibility, and Xurrent, vendor of an AI-powered service and operations management platform for corporate IT teams and enterprise MSPs, partner to improve data quality, data completeness, and flexibility within modern IT Service Management environments.

Reliable IT data as the foundation for efficient ITSM

Through the integration of Raynet One into Xurrent ITSM, organizations gain seamless access to normalized, high-quality IT asset data across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. This unified data foundation enables more reliable service processes, enhances automation capabilities, and strengthens decision-making for IT Operations and Service Management teams.

“As organizations continue to automate and optimize their ITSM processes, reliable and complete data becomes a critical success factor,” said Ragıp Aydın, Founder & CEO of Raynet. “Xurrent is another forward-thinking ITSM provider that recognizes the importance of high-quality IT Visibility as the basis for efficient and future-ready service management. Together, we empower customers to build a trusted data foundation for smarter, more resilient IT operations.”

This partnership reflects the increasing demand for integrated IT Visibility in ITSM solutions. Organizations are seeking ways to improve operational efficiency while maintaining the agility needed to manage increasingly complex and hybrid IT landscapes.

Key benefits for customers

• Improved data quality and completeness across ITSM processes

• Enhanced automation through normalized and reliable IT asset data

• Greater flexibility in managing hybrid IT environments

• Faster access to actionable insights and increased operational transparency

“Modern service and operations platforms must enable seamless collaboration across teams and disrupt organizational silos,” said Phil Christianson, Chief Product Officer at Xurrent. “By integrating Raynet One into Xurrent, we bring together powerful ITSM capabilities and trusted, high-quality IT data – helping customers automate processes more effectively, gain deeper visibility, and drive more efficient ways of working.”

Interested parties were able to get a first impression of the synergies of the partnership and its implementation in the product at this year’s Serview Summit 2026, Europe’s largest ITSM trade fair.

About Xurrent

Xurrent™ is the AI-powered service and operations management platform helping modern enterprises reach new levels of productivity and performance. Built for today’s digital landscape, Xurrent unifies workflows, dismantles silos, and drives intelligent collaboration across teams. Prioritizing meaningful impact over operational complexity, Xurrent gives service leaders the clarity and tools to solve problems faster and improve how work gets done. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Xurrent supports forward-thinking enterprises around the world.

Further information: www.xurrent.com

About Raynet

As a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and complementary managed services, Raynet enables successful end-to-end management of IT projects and IT operations. In line with its mission statement, “Discover to Manage,” Raynet's vision is that all companies worldwide achieve transparency and security as well as optimization of their IT investments by using Raynet’s technologies.

Further information: www.raynet-inc.com

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