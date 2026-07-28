Moving Beyond Manual: Kardex Launches Practical Warehouse Automation Roadmap

A Practical Roadmap to Warehouse Automation is now available for download.

Kardex launches a free Warehouse Automation Roadmap to help leaders assess operations, prioritize investments and scale automation step by step.

This roadmap meets organizations where they are, helping them assess pain points, prioritize opportunities and implement the right automation solutions at every stage of maturity.” — Mark Dunaway, President, Kardex Remstar North America

WEXFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kardex , a global leader in intralogistics and automated storage solutions, announced the release of a monumental resource, A Practical Warehouse Automation Roadmap, built to help warehouse leaders move beyond manual processes and build a more scalable operation, one practical step at a time.The guide comes at a pivotal moment for the industry, as the 2026 Integrated Warehouse Systems Survey Report , conducted by Kardex, revealed that 63% of warehouse operations remain fully manual. Among the organizations that have implemented automation, the vast majority are working with standalone automation technologies, unsure how to expand, integrate, or prioritize future automation investments. Whether organizations are evaluating their first automation system or determining what system to integrate next, the question remains the same: How do I begin? Or where to go next?Instead of promoting a one-size-fits-all approach, the guide introduces a practical framework focused on helping organizations assess their current operations and build toward mature warehouse operations over time. Built around four automation maturity levels, the roadmap begins with Automation Level Zero, the phase of assessing and stabilizing their current operation. The roadmap then progresses through connected automation strategies before culminating in Automation Level Three, where advanced systems are implemented for long-term operational growth. The result is a roadmap that meets warehouse leaders where they are now while providing a vision for where they can go tomorrow.For decades, Kardex has helped organizations improve warehouse performance by addressing the operational challenges that matter most. Drawing on that experience alongside insights from warehouse leaders across the industry, A Practical Warehouse Automation Roadmap provides printable assessment worksheets, technology overviews, planning tools, and a structured automation maturity model. Whether a warehouse is at level zero or level three, this roadmap equips leaders with support at every stage of their automation journey. Practical Roadmap to Warehouse Automation is available now as a free download from Kardex.About KardexKardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems, and life cycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems including multi-shuttle technology, and automated high-bay warehouses. Additionally, Kardex acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2,900 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

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