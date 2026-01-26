New Kardex Remstar Survey Reveals Integration is the Missing Link Between Automation and ROI

2026 Current Level of Warehouse Integration The role of integration in achieving warehouse automation ROI.

A survey of 127 warehouse leaders across key industries reveal the true state of integration in automated warehouses.

The data clearly shows that automation alone isn’t enough. There’s value to adding standalone automation technologies, but full performance and ROI is unlocked when technologies are integrated.” — Cal Bowers, Senior Director of New Business at Kardex Remstar

WEXFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new survey conducted by Kardex Remstar, featuring insights from 127 North American warehouse leaders, reveals a striking gap between the promise of warehouse automation and the day-to-day reality on the floor. While automation adoption is increasing, true end-to-end system integration remains rare, and most operations are still running fully manual processes.According to the Kardex Integrated Warehouse Systems Survey, 63% of respondents say their warehouses are still fully manual, with no automation in place. Even among those that have invested in automation, integration remains uneven:• Only 23% of respondents report their systems are fully integrated.• 62% say their environments are partially integrated• 15% report no integration at allDespite the integration gap, the survey confirms that automation investments are delivering value when deployed strategically.As supply chains face continued pressure to do more with less, Kardex Remstar’s research suggests that system integration has become the foundation for sustainable automation success. The companies that treat integration as critical infrastructure, not an afterthought, will be best placed to scale, adapt, and compete in 2026 – and beyond.To explore more key findings from the survey, read our full analysis in Integrated Warehouse Systems Statistics for 2026 About KardexKardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems, and life cycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems including multi- shuttle technology, and automated high-bay warehouses. Additionally, Kardex acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2,900 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

