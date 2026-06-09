Kardex Achieves Tier 2 CMMC Compliance, Strengthening Support for U.S. War and Government Operations

Kardex CMMC Tier 2 compliance reinforces its commitment to secure, reliable automated storage solutions for U.S. government and defense operations.

Kardex achieves Tier 2 CMMC compliance, reinforcing cybersecurity and trusted support for U.S. defense and government operations.

Kardex has a long history of supporting the Defense community, and achieving Tier 2 CMMC compliance represents another important milestone in that commitment.” — Dan Mueller, Director of Government Sales at Kardex

WEXFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kardex , a global leader in intralogistics and automated storage solutions, announced the successful achievement of Tier 2 compliance under the U.S. Department of War's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification ( CMMC ) program, reinforcing the company’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive government information and supporting mission-critical defense operations.The Tier 2 CMMC designation is a core demonstration of Kardex’s adherence to rigorous cybersecurity standards designed to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI) across the Defense Industrial Base. With Tier 2 compliance, Kardex joins a select group of providers capable of meeting the evolving cybersecurity expectations of the Defense Industrial Base.“It has been an incredible learning experience, and I am very proud of our compliance team for achieving Tier 2 certification for CMMC compliance. The certification puts Kardex in the best position possible to support the Department of War and its contractors with their intralogistics and automation needs. This Tier 2 CMMC Compliance is the latest step on our journey of supporting operational efficiency throughout the Department of War and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.” said Dan Mueller, Director of Government Sales at Kardex.As cyber threats targeting the Defense Industrial Base continue to grow in sophistication, the Department of War established the CMMC program to ensure contractors maintain strong cybersecurity practices and protect sensitive national security information. Achieving Tier 2 compliance is essential to supporting the evolving cybersecurity requirements of Department of War and military operations.This new level of CMMC certification directly supports Kardex’s government-focused team, including several U.S. military veterans with extensive experience supporting intralogistics projects in the defense space and navigating the unique operational requirements of military environments.Cybersecurity and operational reliability are essential for today’s defense infrastructure and Kardex’s investment in CMMC compliance further validates Kardex’s secure infrastructure, and strengthens the trust placed in the company by Department of War and military facilities.About KardexKardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems, and life cycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems including multi-shuttle technology, and automated high-bay warehouses. Additionally, Kardex acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2,900 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

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