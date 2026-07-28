Building a Better CalJOBS Experience

Published: July 27, 2026

More than 1.1 million Californians use CalJOBSSM every year, plus thousands of employers, training providers, and workforce staff. The platform helps California job seekers find jobs, explore training, create resumes, connect with employers, and access workforce services. It also helps employers find qualified candidates, and more.

As part of EDD's modernization efforts, we're making CalJOBS easier to use, more accessible, and better able to meet the needs of customers and our workforce partners.

We're excited to announce that Geographic Solutions has been selected to help develop the next generation of CalJOBS.

We’ll be working with them to create a more modern, reliable, and customer-focused experience for Californians.

The modernized platform will support:

Job seekers looking for employment, career tools, and training opportunities.

Employers searching for qualified candidates.

Training providers connecting customers with education and skills programs.

EDD staff and workforce partners who help customers every day.

The modernization project is designed to make that experience simpler and more reliable for everyone.

Designed with Customers in Mind

Every improvement is being designed around the people who use CalJOBS every day. Feedback from job seekers, employers, training providers, workforce partners, and EDD employees is helping us build a system that is:

Easier to use, so customers can find what they need faster.

More accessible for people using different devices and assistive technologies.

Better connected to workforce programs and services.

Flexible enough to meet California’s changing workforce needs.

Every improvement is focused on helping Californians find the jobs, services, and resources they need more easily. We'll continue working with customers and workforce partners throughout the project to make sure the new system meets their needs.

What’s Next

We've completed the planning and approval process required by the California Department of Technology and will begin the next phase of the project in Summer 2026.

Modernizing a statewide system takes time, but each step brings us closer to providing a simpler, more reliable experience for everyone who uses CalJOBS.

Stay Updated with Our Improvements

We'll continue sharing updates as the CalJOBS project moves forward. To learn more about the effort, visit our Workforce Services Information Notice.

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