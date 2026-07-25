EDD Makes Online Identity Verification Easier

Published: July 24, 2026

At EDD, we’re continuing to improve the way customers access our programs and services. Customers applying for unemployment, disability, and Paid Family Leave benefits can now verify their identity through Socure directly online in myEDD. This streamlined process helps protect customers’ personal information while making identity verification faster and easier.

Over 80% of customers complete identity verification within seconds, helping customers move through the process faster and reducing delays. Since launching for unemployment customers in August 2025, then serving all online unemployment and disability, and Paid Family Leave customers in June 2026, more than 415,000 customers have successfully verified their identity through Socure.

For most customers, identity verification is quick and seamless without the need to switch between websites or logging into multiple accounts. Information supplied by customers is matched with other data sources in real time to verify identity. When additional review is needed, customers may be guided through ID.me for additional identity proofing, which may include document uploads and credential checks. If a customer cannot complete verification through these tools, trained EDD staff manually review the information and make the final determination.

Protecting Customer Information

All verification processes follow strict state and federal privacy standards. EDD does not share personal data beyond the minimum necessary to confirm identity for benefit purposes.

By streamlining routine verification steps, these improvements allow EDD staff to focus more time and attention on claims that require additional review and customer support.

This balanced approach reflects how modern organizations strengthen security while improving service. Technology supports the process, but people remain at the center of final decisions and customer care.

Stay in the Know with Our Improvements

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