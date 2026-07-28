Employers Can Now Manage Work Sharing Program Appeals Online

Published: July 27, 2026

Great news! As of July 1, employers can now submit and manage their Work Sharing Program appeals online. This new feature makes it faster and easier for employers to file an appeal, track its status, and submit questions to EDD through the portal. This change follows earlier enhancements making it easier for employers to manage overall engagement with the program online

The Work Sharing program helps employers avoid layoffs during temporary slowdowns by allowing them to reduce work hours for a group of employees instead. Eligible employees may receive partial unemployment benefits to help replace some of their lost wages, helping businesses retain experienced employees until business picks back up.

We’re excited to bring these latest improvements to the over 6,000 employers who currently use the portal, making it easier to access and manage their appeal online.

New Features Available for Employers

With this update, employers can:

Submit appeals.

Track appeal status.

View current and past appeals.

View decision letters, notifications and updates.

Submit a question to EDD.

Getting Started

If you already have access to the Work Sharing Employer portal, you can begin using these new features today.

To get started, login or register. From the Work Sharing Employer Home screen, find your denied or terminated plan or application in the Application History Select Submit Appeal and follow the prompts complete and submit your appeal.

Improving Services for Employers

This is one of many improvements we're making to modernize EDD services. By expanding online tools and self-service options, we're helping employers (and all customers) get what they need more quickly and conveniently. We look forward to continuing to improve the experience of our customers as we continue to modernize.

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