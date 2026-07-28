Red Light Method Accelerates Expansion as Consumers Prioritize Longevity, Recovery and Smarter Wellness Spending

Red Light Method Modalities Red Light Method Medical Grade Red Light Treatment

Innovative franchise offers the opportunity to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing movements in health while delivering exceptional value to consumers

We believe we're entering the market at exactly the right moment.” — Eric Tepper

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Americans increasingly invest in longevity, recovery, preventative health, and biohacking, Red Light Method is expanding nationwide with a franchise opportunity designed to meet one of the fastest-growing demands in the wellness industry.Founded by Allison Beardsley, the entrepreneur who revolutionized boutique fitness as the founder of Club Pilates, Red Light Method has created a category-defining business that combines medical-grade, FDA cleared, red light therapy, Power Platewhole-body vibration training, Pilates reformer exercise, and additional recovery modalities into one recurring membership experience.For franchise owners, the model offers a highly differentiated business positioned at the intersection of several of today's strongest health and wellness trends. For consumers, it delivers something equally compelling: access to premium wellness services that traditionally required multiple memberships and thousands of dollars in monthly spending.Making Premium Wellness Accessible to EveryoneOur vision from the beginning was to remove the barriers that keep people from experiencing the incredible benefits these technologies can provide," said Allison Beardsley. "Many of these treatments are only available through luxury wellness centers or medical spas where individual sessions can cost hundreds of dollars. We intentionally created a membership model that allows people to experience these services several times every week for approximately $200 per month."A single medical-grade red light therapy session alone can often cost $150–$250 in a medical spa. Boutique Pilates memberships frequently range from $200–$300 per month, while recovery therapies such as infrared sauna, PEMF, massage, cryotherapy, and oxygen therapies can add hundreds—or even thousands—of dollars more to a consumer's monthly wellness budget.Red Light Method changes that equation. For roughly the cost of one premium wellness service, members gain access multiple times each week to medical-grade red light therapy, Power Platetraining, Pilates reformer programming, and at select studios PEMF, infrared sauna, and Exercise With Oxygen Therapy (EWOT).Built Around Long-Term Consumer TrendsIndustry research continues to show consumers shifting spending toward proactive wellness, recovery, and healthy aging. Red Light Method was designed specifically to serve that market."We believe we're entering the market at exactly the right moment," said Eric Tepper, CEO of Red Light Method. "We've created a business model that gives franchise owners a unique position in a rapidly growing market while making technologies once reserved for elite athletes and luxury wellness clinics available to everyday consumers."A Differentiated Franchise Opportunity• Bridging the gap between the rapidly expanding longevity and recovery economy and fitness economy• Recurring revenue streams driven by memberships• Strong member retention supported by exceptional value• Proprietary programming and operating systems• Comprehensive franchise training and ongoing support• Leadership with decades of experience building nationally recognized fitness brandsThe company currently has 16 studios open and operating, with more than 70 franchise locations in development throughout the United States."Our goal isn't simply to open more studios," Tepper added. "When members can replace several wellness memberships with one affordable solution—and franchise owners build recurring revenue around that value—you create a business model that benefits everyone."About Red Light MethodRed Light Method is an innovative wellness franchise combining medical-grade red light therapy, Power Platevibration training, Pilates reformer exercise, and additional recovery and longevity modalities into one efficient, results-driven experience. Founded by Allison Beardsley, founder of Club Pilates, the company currently has 16 studios open, more than 70 locations in development, and franchise opportunities available throughout the United States.Media ContactRed Light MethodEric Teppereric@redlightmethod.comFranchise Developmentfranchise@redlightmethod.com

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