Red Light Method Accelerates National Expansion With New Franchisees In Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Illinois

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Wellness franchise founded by Club Pilates creator Allison Beardsley continues national growth with new locations in Mechanicsburg, Wilmington, and Glenview

We are the first brand to bridge the gap between fitness, wellness, and recovery” — Eric Tepper

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Method , the rapidly expanding fitness, wellness, and recovery franchise founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of the global Club Pilates brand, announced the signing of three new franchise locations as the company continues its national expansion across key growth markets.The newest franchise agreements will bring Red Light Method studios to:• Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania• Wilmington, North Carolina• Glenview, IllinoisThe latest signings further strengthen Red Light Method’s growing national footprint as the brand continues attracting experienced operators, wellness professionals, entrepreneurs, and community-focused leaders seeking to capitalize on the booming fitness, wellness, and longevity market.Red Light Method combines medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy with low-impact fitness and recovery modalities including Power Plate, Pilates, PEMF, infrared sauna, and Exercise with Oxygen Therapy (EWOT). The concept is designed to help members improve recovery, energy, mobility, performance, and overall well-being in a supportive boutique environment. The brand claims a “helping improve health from the inside out starting with cellular health” approach.Founded by fitness entrepreneur Allison Beardsley, Red Light Method has rapidly emerged as one of the wellness industry’s most closely watched franchise concepts by combining science-backed recovery technologies with an approachable, community-driven studio model.“As we continue growing nationwide, we remain incredibly intentional about partnering with franchisees who align with our culture and mission,” said Beardsley. “We are building more than studios—we are building communities centered around healing, health and wellness, encouragement, and helping people feel their absolute best.”The newest franchisees represent a diverse mix of healthcare, wellness, fitness, business, and leadership backgrounds, reflecting Red Light Method’s continued appeal to sophisticated operators looking for a modern, scalable, and purpose-driven business model.The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania location will introduce Central Pennsylvania residents to Red Light Method’s unique recovery and wellness experience, bringing together advanced wellness technologies and low-impact fitness modalities designed to support people of all ages and activity levels. The region’s growing focus on preventative wellness, active aging, and community-centered health services makes Mechanicsburg an ideal market for the brand’s expansion.The Wilmington, North Carolina territory represents another strategic coastal growth market for Red Light Method as the region continues experiencing significant population growth and increasing consumer demand for health, wellness, fitness, and recovery services. Known for its active lifestyle culture and strong influx of both young professionals and active adults, Wilmington provides an ideal demographic fit for Red Light Method’s modern wellness model focused on longevity, recovery, and low-impact performance optimization.The Glenview, Illinois location further expands Red Light Method’s presence in the greater Chicago metropolitan area, one of the country’s largest and most wellness-conscious consumer markets. With its affluent suburban demographics, strong fitness culture, and growing interest in proactive health and recovery solutions, Glenview is expected to become a strong flagship territory for the brand’s Midwest growth strategy. The location is positioned to serve a broad range of consumers seeking innovative, science-backed wellness and recovery experiences in a premium boutique environment.The company’s expansion strategy has focused on identifying markets with strong demographics for longevity, fitness, active aging, and wellness-oriented consumers. Red Light Method’s accessible, low-impact model appeals to a broad audience ranging from athletes and fitness enthusiasts to active older adults and individuals seeking alternative recovery and wellness solutions.Unlike many emerging franchise systems, Red Light Method places significant emphasis on cultural alignment during its franchise selection process. Beardsley is known for personally vetting franchise candidates through immersive Discovery Day experiences designed to ensure long-term compatibility between the franchisee and the brand.“We put culture above everything else,” Beardsley said. “One of the keys to building a successful franchise is having great franchisees who share the same core values as the company. We want operators who genuinely care about serving people and creating a positive impact in their communities.”As consumer demand for recovery, longevity, wellness, and preventative health solutions continues to accelerate nationwide, Red Light Method is positioned to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing segments within the boutique wellness industry. “We are the first brand to bridge the gap between fitness, wellness, and recovery”, said Red Light Method CEO, Eric Tepper. “ Instead of choosing between fitness and recovery studios, our members can have it all for a fraction of the price they would pay purchasing all the modalities individually. While the largest segment of consumer interest is females age 45-65, we are seeing a secondary interest from competitive level athletes who love the recovery aspect”.Industry analysts continue to project strong long-term growth for wellness-focused concepts as consumers increasingly prioritize proactive health, low-impact fitness, stress reduction, recovery optimization, and anti-aging solutions.Red Light Method’s lean operational model, premium positioning, and broad demographic appeal have also made the concept attractive to entrepreneurs seeking scalable wellness businesses with relatively low overhead and strong unit economics.With additional territories currently available nationwide, Red Light Method expects continued expansion throughout 2026 and beyond.About Red Light MethodRed Light Method is a fast-growing wellness and recovery franchise founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of the global Club Pilates brand. The concept combines medical-grade red light therapy, low-impact movement, and advanced recovery modalities in a boutique wellness setting designed to help members look better, feel better, move better, and live brighter. The company is expanding nationally through a culture-first franchise model focused on wellness, accessibility, and community impact.Qualified franchise candidates interested in bringing Red Light Method to their market can learn more at www.redlightmethod.com or email franchise@redlightmethod.com.

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