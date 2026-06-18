Red Light Method Delivers Fitness, Recovery, And Longevity In One Membership

Red Light Method Red Light Method Modalities Red Light Method Value Comparison

As consumers look to simplify spending, Red Light Method combines multiple wellness services into one affordable solution

Our mission has always been to make premium wellness accessible to everyday people.” — Allison Beardsley

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As inflation continues to impact household budgets, consumers are taking a closer look at recurring expenses and asking an important question: Which memberships truly deliver the most value?For many Americans, wellness has become fragmented across multiple memberships. A traditional gym membership, Pilates studio, recovery center, red light therapy provider, massage services, and aesthetic treatments can easily cost hundreds—or even thousands—of dollars each month. Red Light Method is changing that equation.The rapidly expanding wellness franchise has created a unique membership model that combines medical-grade red light therapy, whole-body vibration training, Pilates reformer exercise, and longevity-focused wellness services into a single experience designed to help members look younger, feel better, move more freely, and improve overall well-being."Our mission has always been to make premium wellness accessible to everyday people," said Allison Beardsley, Founder of Red Light Method and founder of Club Pilates. "Many consumers are paying for multiple memberships and services to achieve the results they want. We created a method that delivers recovery, fitness, and aesthetic benefits in one visit for a fraction of what those services would cost separately. Our medical grade red light treatments alone cost $150-$250 per treatment in a med-spa setting. For that amount our members can come in to Red Light Method, get 12 treatments and everything else."A Complete Wellness Experience Under One RoofEvery Red Light Method session begins with a 25-minute medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy treatment designed to support cellular health, recovery, collagen production, pain reduction, inflammation management, and overall wellness.Members then transition to a Power Platesession, utilizing advanced whole-body vibration technology designed to increase muscle activation, circulation, lymphatic drainage, and bone health while enhancing workout efficiency.The experience concludes with a Pilates reformer workout led through Red Light Method's proprietary programming, helping members build core strength, improve flexibility, develop lean muscle, and enhance overall movement quality.Depending on location, members may also have access to additional wellness modalities including PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy), infrared saunas, and Exercise With Oxygen Therapy (EWOT).One Membership Replacing Multiple Wellness ExpensesThe average wellness consumer often maintains several separate memberships to achieve comprehensive results. Boutique fitness studios can cost $200-$300 per month, recovery services frequently exceed $150 per month, and aesthetic or longevity-focused treatments can add hundreds more to monthly spending.Red Light Method's integrated approach allows members to access multiple high-demand wellness modalities through one membership, one location, and one streamlined experience."We believe value isn't just about price—it's about outcomes," said Beardsley. "When members can improve recovery, increase strength, reduce discomfort, support healthy aging, and feel more confident in their bodies through one method, that's an incredible value proposition. Our members consistently tell us they're replacing multiple wellness expenses with a single Red Light Method membership."Meeting Consumer Demand for Smarter Wellness SpendingIndustry experts continue to see growth in recovery, longevity, and preventative wellness services as consumers prioritize feeling better and aging healthier. Red Light Method sits at the intersection of these rapidly growing categories, creating a membership experience designed to deliver measurable benefits while simplifying wellness routines.By combining technologies and modalities that traditionally exist across multiple businesses, Red Light Method has created what many members describe as a one-stop solution for fitness, recovery, and healthy aging."Our goal is simple," added Beardsley. "Help people look younger, feel younger, move better, and live healthier—without requiring multiple memberships and multiple appointments every week. That starts at the cellular level with our medical grade red light treatments.”Continued Nationwide ExpansionRed Light Method currently has 15 locations open and operating, with additional studios opening this summer and more than 70 locations in development across the United States.As demand for integrated wellness solutions continues to grow, the company expects continued expansion into communities nationwide.About Red Light MethodRed Light Method is a wellness franchise combining medical-grade red light therapy, Power Plate vibration training, Pilates reformer exercise, and additional recovery and longevity modalities into one efficient, results-driven experience. Founded by Allison Beardsley, founder of Club Pilates, Red Light Method is redefining wellness by making advanced recovery, fitness, and healthy-aging technologies accessible to everyday consumers.For more information, visit www.redlightmethod.com Media Contact:Red Light Methoderic@redlightmethod.comFranchise Inquiries:franchise@redlightmethod.com

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