Analysis of 1,170 Singapore reviews found 10.8% named their cleaner personally and 0.2% named a task. Sureclean assigns a concierge to every housekeeping home.

We expected people to praise the task list. They do not. They name the person. Continuity is the product.” — Alvin Tan, Managing Director, Sureclean Pte Ltd

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In home cleaning, the relationship matters more than the chore list. That is the conclusion Sureclean has drawn from an analysis of 1,170 written Google reviews of its own weekly housekeeping service - and the reason it now assigns a dedicated personal concierge to every recurring housekeeping household.The pattern in the reviews is stark. Customers identified their cleaner by name or crew code in 10.8 percent of written reviews. Just 0.2 percent mentioned a specific household task such as ironing, laundry, dishes or bed linen. Households referenced the person roughly 54 times more often than the work itself.The other dominant themes were relational rather than technical: thoroughness appeared in 27.3 percent of reviews, punctuality in 8.7 percent, and 9.7 percent described themselves as ongoing or repeat customers. Across the 1,200 most recent reviews, 95.6 percent were five-star and 98.1 percent were four- or five-star."We expected people to praise the task list. They do not," said Alvin Tan, Managing Director of Sureclean Pte Ltd. "They name the person. Continuity is the product, and this industry has been selling hourly labour instead."Why the finding leads to a conciergeA relationship requires memory, and a rotating cleaner resets that memory every week. A household that has explained twice which cupboards are off-limits, how the laundry is sorted and which day suits the family is not buying cleaning hours - it is buying the accumulated knowledge of its own home. Dispatch that household a different stranger each visit and the knowledge is destroyed on arrival.That is why Sureclean attaches a personal concierge to every recurring housekeeping household - a service model the company believes is unique among Singapore cleaning providers.The concierge is a named point of contact who owns the relationship rather than the shift. They hold the household's standing instructions, carry them across every visit regardless of who is rostered, and are accountable when something needs changing or escalating. A consistent cleaning team is assigned to the plan wherever scheduling allows, so the household is not re-briefing a stranger each week.The distinction matters commercially. Cleaning quality is difficult for a customer to assess in advance and easy to replicate; the relationship is neither. It is the reason, the company says, that customers stay on recurring plans rather than rotating between one-off cleaners on price.400 hours of training before working aloneEvery Sureclean housekeeper completes 400 hours of training over approximately one month before working independently in a customer's home - a deliberate barrier to entry in a sector where hourly help is often dispatched with no formal preparation.Every cleaner is legally employed on a valid Ministry of Manpower work permit. All work is covered by S$1,000,000 in public liability insurance. The company holds an NEA Class 3 cleaning business licence and is registered as Sureclean Pte Ltd, UEN 201316509C.Sureclean has cleaned more than 50,000 homes across HDB flats, condominiums, landed properties and offices since 2013, and holds a 4.9-star average across more than 1,500 Google reviews.What a weekly session includesA standard weekly or fortnightly session includes ironing, laundry, washing dishes and changing bedsheets at no surcharge, alongside floors, bathrooms and toilets, the kitchen, bins, ceiling fans, and interior windows within safe reach.Sureclean publishes this scope deliberately: households comparing hourly rates are frequently comparing very different scopes of work, with laundry, ironing and bed linen treated as chargeable extras elsewhere.Recurring weekly home cleaning services start from S$22 per hour, with the lowest rate applying to the longest commitment period. Rates are indicative and subject to a site assessment.Air-conditioner servicing is not offered. Specialist fabric and surface work - mattress, sofa, curtain and carpet cleaning - is quoted separately, as each requires different equipment and drying time.Housekeeping, home cleaning, or a part-time cleaner?Singapore households use the three terms interchangeably, but they describe different arrangements.Home cleaning is task-based and usually one-off: a defined clean of defined areas, such as a move-out or post-renovation clean.Weekly housekeeping is ongoing maintenance of the same property on a fixed schedule, shifting the work from deep restoration toward upkeep - laundry cycles, ironing, bed linen, dishes and surface hygiene on a predictable rhythm.A part-time cleaner describes the engagement model rather than the work: hourly help without a live-in arrangement.Most Singapore households searching for a part-time cleaner or a weekly house cleaning service are describing recurring housekeeping. A Sureclean weekly cleaning service operates on that basis, with a consistent assigned team and the concierge layer above it.Common questionsWhat is the difference between housekeeping and home cleaning in Singapore?Home cleaning is a one-off, task-based clean. Housekeeping is scheduled, ongoing upkeep of the same home, and typically includes laundry, ironing and bed linen alongside cleaning.How long does a weekly housekeeping session take?Most Singapore homes are served in three to four hours, depending on floor area, number of bathrooms, and whether laundry and ironing are included that week.Is weekly housekeeping better value than a one-off deep clean?For an occupied home, usually yes. Recurring upkeep prevents the build-up that makes deep cleaning necessary, and the hourly rate on a recurring plan is lower than a one-off booking.Can the same cleaner return each week?Yes. Sureclean assigns a consistent team to recurring plans where scheduling allows, and the household's personal concierge retains their standing instructions regardless of who attends.Is air-conditioner servicing included?No. Sureclean does not offer air-conditioner servicing.MethodologyFindings are drawn from the 1,200 most recent Google reviews of Sureclean's Singapore business listing as at 28 July 2026, of which 1,170 contained written text. Task and theme mentions were identified by keyword matching; cleaner identification counts reviews naming an individual or referencing two or more crew codes. The business held 1,507 reviews in total at the time of analysis.About SurecleanSureclean Pte Ltd is an NEA-licensed cleaning company based in Singapore, incorporated in 2013. It provides recurring housekeeping and home cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, post-renovation cleaning, deep and spring cleaning, disinfection, formaldehyde and VOC removal, and commercial cleaning contracts.UEN: 201316509CNEA Cleaning Business Licence: Class 3

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