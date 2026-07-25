Softhome Reinforces Position as One of Singapore's Trusted Soft Furnishings Specialists

Singapore curtains, blinds, wallcoverings & window films supplier marks over a decade in business, backed by an authorised Hunter Douglas partnership.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softhome , a Singapore soft furnishings company specialising in curtains blinds , wallcoverings and window films, today reaffirmed its position as a trusted name in the local interior furnishings industry, marking more than a decade of operations since its founding in 2012.Softhome was started by Mr Quak Yong Sheng with a goal of helping customers create their ideal interior space through good-quality soft furnishings at an accessible price point. Mr Quak's connection to the trade runs deep — as a child in the 1980s, he assisted his mother, who worked as a seamstress, with the detailing and finishing of curtains from home, an early exposure that would later shape the company's founding philosophy.That founding philosophy shows up consistently in customer feedback. Softhome currently holds a 4.9-star rating from more than 300 Google reviews, with one reviewer writing:"I engaged Softhome for my home wallpaper, awning, and Ziptrack installation, and I'm extremely satisfied with the overall experience. Yong Sheng provided excellent service and gave very helpful recommendations that suited my home perfectly. The products are of great quality, and his team of workers were professional, efficient, and very dedicated."A Comprehensive Range Across Every Room and BudgetToday, Softhome offers a catalogue of more than 180 designs spanning curtains, blinds, wallcoverings and window films, serving HDB, condominium and landed home projects, as well as commercial spaces, across Singapore. The company positions itself around a simple belief: that the right soft furnishings — whether curtains, blinds, or wallcoverings in particular — can instantly uplift the ambience of any interior space.The curtain range spans both decorative and functional options, including Blackout Curtains for rooms requiring full light control and motorised curtains for smart-home convenience. On the blinds side, Softhome carries PVC Venetian Blinds prized for their durability, Roman Blinds for a softer, more tailored look, roller blinds, and Ziptrack outdoor blinds designed to withstand exposure on balconies and alfresco spaces. The wallcoverings range covers everything from bold floral prints to subtle, understated patterns, while the window films range includes solar films engineered to reduce glare, lower indoor temperatures, and protect furniture from sun damage — all without sacrificing natural light.One customer, Ariff Jaffar, shared his experience working with the Softhome team on a recent project:"From start till completion, Nate and team from Softhome were very detailed in their explanation and arrangements [for] site viewing & installation. We were very satisfied with the service provided."Authorised Hunter DouglasPartnershipSofthome is an authorised stockist of Hunter Douglas, the Dutch-American company founded in 1919 that has grown into the world's largest manufacturer of window coverings and a leading maker of architectural products, sold in more than 100 countries. As a Hunter Douglas stockist, Softhome is able to supply, specify, and install the brand's full product range in Singapore, including its proprietary Duettehoneycomb blinds — engineered with a unique cellular structure that traps air between fabric layers to provide both thermal insulation and sound absorption, a particularly relevant feature for Singapore's tropical climate.Recent Media Recognition and Community InvolvementSofthome has recently been featured in Zaobao (联合早报), one of Singapore's leading Chinese-language newspapers, as well as on SquareRooms, a well-known Singapore home and design publication. The company also ran Softhome CARES in 2024, a community-oriented initiative reflecting its broader commitment beyond commercial operations.Softhome continues to publish detailed buying guides for Singapore homeowners on its blog, including a recent complete guide to Top-Down Bottom-Up (TDBU) blinds, aimed at helping customers navigate the wide range of window treatment options available in the local market.Looking AheadWith more than a decade of operating history and an authorised Hunter Douglas partnership underpinning its premium offerings, Softhome says it remains focused on helping Singapore homeowners and businesses find soft furnishings solutions suited to their specific space, style, and budget.About SofthomeSofthome is a Singapore soft furnishings company established in 2012 by Mr Quak Yong Sheng, offering a catalogue of more than 180 curtain, blind, wallcovering and window film designs for HDB, condominium, landed, and commercial spaces across Singapore. Softhome is an authorised stockist of Hunter Douglas, the global window coverings manufacturer, and has been featured in Zaobao (联合早报) and SquareRooms.Media ContactSofthomeEmail: sales@softhome.sgPhone: +65 9221 9632Address: 48 Tannery Lane, #04-00A, Tailoo Building, Singapore 347795Hours: Monday–Friday, 9.30am–5.30pm (by appointment); closed Saturdays, Sundays and Public HolidaysWebsite: softhome.sg

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