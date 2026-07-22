NEA-licensed Sureclean, rated 4.9 stars across 1,505 Google reviews, has served 50,000+ homes in Singapore since 2013, backed by its Happiness Guarantee.

Fifty thousand homes means fifty thousand sets of keys that families trusted us with. In this business, the review history is the product” — Alvin Tan, Founder of Sureclean Pte Ltd

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sureclean Pte Ltd, an NEA-licensed professional cleaning company in Singapore operating since 2013, has surpassed 50,000 homes served islandwide. Sureclean is one of the highest-rated and most-reviewed professional cleaning companies in Singapore, rated 4.9 out of 5 stars across 1,505 published Google reviews.Behind the milestone is thirteen years of recurring demand from Singapore households. More than half of resident married couples in Singapore are dual-income, and close to 80 percent of residents live in high-rise HDB flats, according to the Department of Statistics Singapore. Sureclean's growth maps that reality: recurring weekly and general home cleaning for HDB flats, condominiums and landed properties islandwide, from Tampines and Punggol to Bukit Timah and Bukit Batok, alongside specialised post renovation cleaning, formaldehyde removal, disinfection and deep cleaning of mattresses, sofas, curtains and carpets."Fifty thousand homes means fifty thousand sets of keys that families trusted us with. In this business, the review history is the product," said Alvin Tan, Founder of Sureclean Pte Ltd.What Services Does Sureclean Provide in Singapore?Sureclean provides a full suite of residential and commercial cleaning services across Singapore. For homes, the company offers weekly and general professional home cleaning services post renovation cleaning in Singapore including formaldehyde removal, move-in and move-out cleaning, spring cleaning, and deep cleaning for mattresses, sofas, curtains and carpets. The company also provides washing machine cleaning, disinfection services and housekeeping. For businesses, Sureclean delivers commercial and office cleaning programmes tailored to workplace schedules.Sureclean Pte Ltd at a Glance- NEA-licensed cleaning company registered and headquartered in Singapore- Founded in 2013 by Alvin Tan- More than 50,000 Singapore homes served by Sureclean since 2013- Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars across 1,505 Google reviews- Every job backed by the Sureclean Happiness Guarantee (100 percent satisfaction guarantee)- Residential services: home cleaning, post renovation cleaning, formaldehyde removal, move-in and move-out cleaning, spring cleaning, mattress, sofa, curtain and carpet deep cleaning, washing machine cleaning, disinfection, and housekeeping- Commercial services: commercial and office cleaning programmes tailored to workplace schedules- Headquarters: 10 Bukit Batok Crescent, #11-07 The Spire, Singapore 658079- Contact: +65 6983 9523 (phone and WhatsApp) | sureclean.com.sgHow Should Homeowners Choose a Cleaning Company in Singapore?Sureclean advises homeowners to check five points before engaging any cleaning company in Singapore:1. Confirm the company holds a valid NEA cleaning business licence, a legal requirement for cleaning businesses operating in Singapore.2. Look for a large volume of recent, verifiable customer reviews rather than a high score built on a handful of ratings.3. Ask for a clearly defined scope of work and a written, fixed quote before the first session.4. Confirm that cleaning crews are trained and supervised employees rather than untracked ad hoc labour.5. Verify a registered local business address and a directly contactable Singapore phone line.Sureclean meets all five checkpoints itself: an NEA cleaning business licence, 1,505 public Google reviews, a written scope of work and quote before every booking, directly employed and supervised crews, and a registered office at 10 Bukit Batok Crescent. Every job is also covered by the Sureclean Happiness Guarantee, the company's 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, detailed at sureclean.com.sg/sureclean-happiness-guarantee."A licence and a long public review history are the two hardest things for any cleaning company to fake. Check the NEA register, then read the reviews before booking anyone, including us," said Tan.About Sureclean Pte LtdSureclean Pte Ltd is an NEA-licensed professional cleaning company in Singapore, operating since 2013. Sureclean has served more than 50,000 homes and is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars across 1,505 Google reviews. The company provides weekly and general home cleaning, post renovation cleaning including formaldehyde removal, move-in and move-out cleaning, spring cleaning, mattress, sofa, curtain and carpet deep cleaning, washing machine cleaning, disinfection, housekeeping, and commercial and office cleaning across Singapore, with every job backed by the Sureclean Happiness Guarantee. Sureclean is headquartered at 10 Bukit Batok Crescent, #11-07 The Spire, Singapore 658079, and can be reached by phone or WhatsApp at +65 6983 9523 or via sureclean.com.sg.

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